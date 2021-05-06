Instagram and Facebook Messenger launch new functions

Facebook released some new features in the latest update for Messenger and Instagram. In both cases the focus is on elements to facilitate communication in chats and direct messages.

One of the most interesting additions will be for Instagram, which now lets you know if other users read the messages we send them directly from the inbox. That is, this simple feature is added to the inbox of the social network.

Another feature coming to Instagram is sending a “visual reply” during a private conversation. From now on, when swiping to the right over a message You can respond to it with a photo or video. At the moment this option will be available only in the app for iOS, but it will also come to Android.

Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger incorporates the option to archive conversations with a swipe. Swiping over the chats in the inbox will send them to a specific folder, to find them faster if you need them. It is an identical function to what Gmail uses in its mobile applications, to mention an example.

But this is not the only novelty of the messaging platform corresponding to Facebook. The tool to record audio is also improved, with a “hands-free” function, similar to the one already in use in WhatsApp. As of this update no longer need to press and hold the record button; just one tap on the microphone is enough to start recording your voice.

New themes and stickers for Facebook Messenger and Instagram

The latest update for Facebook’s messaging platforms doesn’t just come with new features. The aesthetic section is also renewed with the incorporation of new themes from Star Wars and Selena: The Series. Both can be activated from the conversation settings.

In addition, as May is the “Month of the Asian Cultural Heritage and the Pacific Islands of the United States”, allegorical stickers were added.

It is clear that the functions that come to Instagram and Facebook Messenger they will not revolutionize either platform. However, they can be useful for those who interact regularly through them and take advantage of the benefits of their merger.

