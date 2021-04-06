Instagram and Facebook block Otegi’s accounts for his comments after the death of Julen Madariaga from ETA

The leader of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, has denounced that Instagram and Facebook have blocked his accounts for 24 hours due to the comments he has made on the death of Julen Madariaga, one of the founders of ETA.

Julen Madariaga, founder of ETA and militant of HB and Aralar, has passed away. Abertzale and committed to the freedom of our people.

My condolences to family and friends. Irabazi art! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ygVTfoYJuf – Arnaldo Otegi 🔻 (@ArnaldoOtegi) April 6, 2021

Istagram and Facebook have blocked my accounts for 24 hours for referring to the death of Julen Madariaga. Isildu nahi gaituzten arren, lanean jarraituko dugu. They will not shut us up! Ez gaituzue isilduko! pic.twitter.com/ObgZHa9lhP – Arnaldo Otegi 🔻 (@ArnaldoOtegi) April 6, 2021

This comment has provoked criticism from the Basque PP, which he has described as “new humiliation to the victims” the “condolences” expressed by the leader of EH Bildu, Arnaldo Otegi, to those close to Julen Madariaga.

Subsequently, the leader of the abertzale left announced on Twitter that Instagram and Facebook have blocked his accounts “for referring to the death” of Madariaga and added: “They will not shut us up!”.