Although e-commerce had been presenting a sustained growth rate for years, the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the transformation of many brands that had not yet adapted to the needs and habits of consumers. Although one of its main expressions is online stores, social networks have certainly established themselves as a great window, and Instagram You plan to make the most of it.

The social app for photos and videos of Facebook It has stood out for its rapid growth, for its demographic of users, mostly young generations and for being a space of great exposure for both brands and influencer. Well, all these elements are those that seek to capitalize.

New opportunities for creators and brands

The above because Instagram announced some changes in shopping with the aim of offering greater possibilities to creators and brands to sell their products from the application.

According to an entry in its blog for Business, the social network indicates that from July new commercial requirements will begin to be applied to expand access to purchases, making the process easier for users to access.

In this sense, he indicated three main changes; now there will be more types of companies will be able to use Instagram Shopping and also the influencers or creators. In this way, in addition to the online stores of large or consolidated companies, there will now be a greater diversity of proposals, from a freelance or producer you can sell your products or market your own line of merchandising.

In addition to this, greater transparency is promised, because companies must label products from their own website and sell through it. This with the aim of offering consumers a more reliable shopping experience.

Too, Better feedback from Instagram is proposed. That is, when a company does not receive approval to start labeling products, the social network ensures that it will offer a clearer explanation of why this conclusion was reached and so that brands can take the necessary measures and receive approval.

A smart move

We know that Facebook He has plans to exploit the full potential of Instagram, and e-commerce is one of the areas in which he is investing the most. Remember that Instagram Shopping is a tool designed for use by companies that was launched in 2018, allowing brands or stores to tag products in photographs by adding information, such as price.

This is a terrain that other applications like Snapchat and TikTok, they seek to capitalize on what makes it extremely important for the photo and video app to project itself as an attractive option for both brands and content creators or influencers.

The foregoing becomes more relevant considering the current context. In this regard, it is worth remembering what a recent study signed by Kantar reveals, where new digital buyers stand out because among 32 and 40 percent of households worldwide recognizes that their spending on e-commerce has increased significantly during the health emergency, and it stands out that the 33 percent ensures that in the future, your online purchases will increase.

