Instagram has announced changes that will allow keep Instagram Live streams for more than 24 hours. Thanks to the quarantine, thousands of people and artists have turned to this option that allows organizing and streaming in real time in a similar way to what Twitter does with Periscope.

Although these broadcasts can live in the Stories section for 24 hours, this is not enough, which is why Instagram has enabled the option to send them IGTV to keep them there for undefined time. The app is testing a button to upload them to IGTV with the possibility of publishing a preview in our feed.

With this Instagram will seek to nourish IGTV content, a section that has not been fully exploited since its implementation and that recently underwent a redesign on its independent app in order to facilitate the creation of content. The company believes that IGTV is the “future of video” so it will try to enhance it with the new option of uploading live broadcasts.

You can now watch and comment on Instagram Live videos from the browser

Another important feature that has also been enabled is that desktop users will be able to view and comment on Instagram Live videos from the desktop through the web page. This is the second step of the platform to offer more options to people using your browser to consult his feed, since he recently implemented direct and new stickers to group Stories publications on the same topic.

Instagram Live broadcasts may visualize and comment in a basic way and without all the options offered by the application, such as stickers or requests to join a transmission. It goes without saying that users they will not be able to start an Instagram Live from the web, this remains exclusive to the app.

Instagram Live debuted in 2016 as part of the stories and it is now when has seen a considerable increase in its use thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. As has happened with other platforms such as Netflix and YouTube, the quality of the video in the broadcasts was decreased in order to lighten traffic.

