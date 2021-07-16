Instagram admits it did not properly moderate racist comments

07/16/2021 at 9:06 AM CEST

SPORT.es

Instagram has admitted that an error in its algorithm did not identify the racist comments and emojis. These comments come after the men’s final of Euro 2020 against black English footballers: Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri claimed that the content had been “mistakenly” identified within the guidelines instead of being sent to human moderators. The problem has now been fixed, he stated. “We have technology to try to prioritize reporting and we were wrongly marking some of these as comments as benign, which are not at all, “he told the British media BBC News.

“The problem has been addressed since then. Reports on these types of comments should [ahora] be properly reviewed. “Following Mosseri’s comments, several more racist comments and emojis were reported on Wednesday night, but no notification of the results of any reviews was received.A quick look at Saka’s account reveals a lot more racist comments that have not yet been reported and removed.