Instagram adds new measures against harassment through Direct Messages

04/22/2021 at 12:07 PM CEST

Instagram is adding some improvements to prevent bullying in direct messages. The changes include new ways to filter message requests and the ability to block the same user on different accounts.

The update comes after Instagram made its policies on bullying in direct messages after some football players in the UK spoke about racist messages they received on the app. The company explained at the time that it was necessary to prevent abuse in direct messages, and that it was a challenge for the application because they didn’t know exactly how to run it.

Now, Instagram will give users the option to block not just individual users, but preemptively block any new accounts they may create. This could help those who are repeatedly harassed by the same people, or those who just don’t want to be found on their new account.

The application is adding a new tool to prevent abuse in the requests of new messages, the separate mailbox of messages where notifications arrive from people you do not follow. This tool will automatically filter out those messages that are offensive.