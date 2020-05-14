         Instagram adds batch deletion of comments and more privacy options

Instagram can become quite a hostile place, although Facebook’s proprietary social network has long been adding new features to make it easier to protect yourself from abuse, such as restricting users and banned words. Along the same lines now comes the possibility of delete multiple comments at once and more privacy options.

Instagram has begun to enable its users, first on iOS, the ability to manage the comments of a batch publication, which will be complemented in the future with featured comments. Also, the app adds more privacy options for control who can tag and mention you.

Batch delete comments

We start with what is already available, at least for Instagram users for iOS: batch comment management. If you need to delete a handful of comments, you will not need to go one by one, but you can use the option Manage Comments, select the ones you want to delete and then delete them all at once.

Similarly, Instagram is testing the possibility of lock and restrict multiple accounts at once. Comment management is activated from the three-point menu in the comment view of a publication and allows you to delete up to 25 comments at a time. At the moment it is active on iOS, without news about the Android version.

Post Comments

In addition to being able to quickly remove negative comments, you can highlight positive comments. For this you can post comments on posts, which are shown at the top of the comments view and with an icon showing that they have been fixed.

The posted comments are not yet available to all users, but will arrive “soon”, without an estimated date. It will be possible in principle set up to three comments to the top of a post.

More privacy options

Finally, Instagram is adding two new privacy options that, in fact, have long been necessary. On the one hand, you can choose who can tag you in posts, to choose from all over the world, only the people you follow or nobody.

Similarly, you can control who can post you in a publication, to choose from all over the world, only the people you follow or nobody. In both cases, the person who tries to mention or label you and does not have permission, will know that your configuration does not allow it.

