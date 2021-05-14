Instagram account that asks for “Justice for Keishla” shows unpublished photos of the young woman in Puerto Rico



Keishla Rodriguez’s parents, Keila Ortiz and José Rodríguez at a press conference from the Ehret Funeral Home.

Photo: RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP / Getty Images

In life, the young Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz, allegedly murdered by boxer Félix Verdejo in Puerto Rico, he had no social media accounts.

Keishla’s own sister, Bereliz Nichole, revealed the information to media on the island.

According to the young woman’s story to Telenoticias, Verdejo’s jealousy, with whom the victim had a romantic relationship, had led Keishla to avoid exposing herself in cyberspace.

“Jealous, my sister had no social networks. My sister had WhatsApp… ”, declared the sister to suggest that the accused today for Keishla’s death prevented her from doing so.

“When I uploaded a photo of my sister, with me or something, that my sister came out pretty, he would say, ‘Oh tell your sister to stop uploading photos of you,'” recalled Bereliz Nichole who is married to Verdejo’s cousin .

Paradoxically, after the murder of the 27-year-old and the commotion that the case unleashed inside and outside the island, the image of Rodríguez Ortiz has become popular through accounts on networks such as Instagram that even stand out unpublished photos of the girl in life.

The profiles show dozens of photos and videos of Keishla in the company of her father, sister, nephew and friends.

One of the accounts was named “Justiciaparakeishlaa.”

It is not clear who or who manages the content on the page, but the space includes stories of Keishla’s intimate moments with her loved ones, and on special dates.

Users can see, for example, Keishla dressed as Santa and dancing with a wide smile.

Also, Keishla can be seen enjoying an outing at “El sofa blanco”, on the Caonillas River, in the municipality of Utuado.

In several of the images, you can see Keishla and her sister with her father, José Rodríguez.

A photo of the girl’s 27th birthday also stands out among the snapshots.

Also a picture of a mural in the residential Villa Esperanza honors the girl and the baby in her womb.

“Rest in peace, Keishla and baby. Not one more, not one less “, read the urban design that represents the victim as an angel carrying a child in her arms.

Verdejo would have summoned Keishla to talk about the pregnancy

Keishla was murdered on April 29 in an area of ​​the metropolitan area not far from her apartment in San Juan, where she was allegedly summoned by Verdejo to show him the blood test that confirmed that she was pregnant with the fighter.

However, the young woman never returned to her job or her home. His body was found floating in the San José lagoon, where was launched still alive from the Teodoro Moscoso bridge.

Verdejo and her alleged partner, Luis Antonio Cádiz Martínez, allegedly beat her, drugged her and tied her hands and feet with a concrete block before throwing her into the water.

Verdejo and buddy remain in custody for the murder of Keishla in Puerto Rico

Both defendants in the federal case will remain in detention until the start of the trial against them.

Cádiz Martínez went from being a cooperating witness to being a co-defendant in the case after he went to federal authorities to expose Verdejo with the expectation that he would receive immunity or at least a reduced sentence.

At the moment, the United States Government on the island has not reported whether they granted Verdejo’s alleged crony any type of privilege for his cooperation.

The suspects face between life imprisonment and capital punishment.

