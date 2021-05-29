Instacart launches a delivery service for grocery shopping at home in just 30 minutes



To date, Instacart only offered same-day product deliveries within an hour.

Instacart, the home grocery delivery company, took a giant step in this industry, launching a service that will be hard to beat. And is that the company has said it will increase delivery time by just 30 minutes.

This new express service will be implemented in more than a dozen major cities across the country starting this week. As expected, the service will be provided at a higher price than the regular one.

In this way, Instacart plans to stand up to other regional and national companies that are focusing on delivering small product baskets to get them to customers faster.

The company’s new 30-minute express service is considered a logistics achievement, especially taking into account that the same delivery people are the ones who go to the store to do the shopping.

Other companies that provide delivery services in half an hour have warehouses where they already have the products that customers can order, which facilitates the collection and in turn speeds up the entire delivery process.

“For many customers, every minute counts when they are in a hurry and need something in a hurry,” said Daniel Danker, Instacart vice president of product, according to The Business Journals.

The new service is being rolled out in 15 cities, including Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and San Diego, and customers will be able to order items from more than 300 stores, including retailers such as Ralphs, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Stater Bros.

The company plans to add this service to more cities in the coming months and is gradually expanding delivery in less than an hour to more customers.

Online grocery delivery has been one of the fastest growing investment sectors in the past six years, and the pandemic has greatly accelerated it.

Online supermarkets raised $ 4 billion last year alone. And in the first quarter of 2021 alone, they already exceeded this figure with $ 6.1 billion in venture investment.

