The National Institute of Social Security (INSS) guided doctors through a circular that they should not provide proof of rest or a subsidy sheet to insured persons who arrive with respiratory disease related to Covid-19.

According to the orientation given to the medical personnel of the pension companies held by LA PRENSA, they should only write down the name of the patient, his / her insured number and the name of the employer (company). These data will be sent to the subsidy area of ​​the medical company, which in turn will develop a database with the corresponding information, to be sent to the INSS electronically.

The information was confirmed by INSS staff to sick policyholders who made telephone inquiries. “I was informed that the INSS will be in charge of informing my company that I am on subsidy, so don’t worry,” said a worker who made the inquiry and asked not to be summoned for fear of retaliation.

Officials from human resources offices of different companies confirmed that the INSS reported that they would be informing them about the resource or collaborators who are on subsidy or rest, 72 hours after the employee passes the consultation. This measure came into effect on May 6. “The main objective of this measure is for the insured to remain at rest and comply with treatment and shelter at home to prevent the spread,” they explained to employers.

INSS prescription diagnostics

Regarding the diagnosis that will be placed in the order of rest or subsidy, the Social Security authorities advised that it can be established in the documents evils such as pharyngitis, otitis, laryngitis, bronchitis, pneumonia or any other respiratory abnormality.

“They should not include ‘Covid suspect.’ However, if it is suspicious, this information can be reflected in the file. The Covid-19 diagnosis should only appear in cases that the epidemiology of the Ministry of Health (MINSA) reports as a positive result, ”cites the circular sent to medical personnel and the INSS subsidy management.

In this regard, some workers of state institutions expressed that they are sending them between 14 and 21 days of rest and that they are not getting their vacations or their wages, while others, like the judiciary, are simply sending them on vacation.

For José López, a labor lawyer, it is unheard of and illegal for the INSS to depend on the Minsa to carry out the Covid-19 test on policyholders, because the Social Security Law contemplates that they must provide quality medical care.

“There is confusion between INSS, Minsa and the supporter, because the INSS had to buy its own batch of tests to detect Covid-19 from its policyholders and not depend on the public health system. The Minsa does not see the insured, because that is why each worker pays his fee, to have access to quality medical care, “explained López.

In the same circular, the INSS reiterates that the suspicious diagnosis of Covid-19 will not be accepted in the rest order and that there is no quarantine subsidy.

For López, «the coverage of this subsidy by Covid-19 or is made in accordance with the provisions of the law where 60 percent of the salary is paid by the employer and 40 percent by the INSS or whatever each company makes its arrangement with your employees. But the worker’s vacation cannot be touched, “explained the lawyer. According to the lawyer, the purpose of this measure is to hide or mask the data of the pandemic and the lack of solvency of the INSS to pay or assume the payment of subsidies to the insured.