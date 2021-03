This month at Vive el Golf, we focus on the stories that inspire us in Latino golf. First, the third Colombian to reach the PGA, Juan Sebastián Muñoz spoke with Lorena in Mexico City about his career and this new opportunity on the most important tour in world golf. Also, the first Puerto Rican to reach the LPGA returns to Puerto Rico a year after Hurricane María. And we present adapted golf, golf played by people with amputations and a story told by some of its protagonists.