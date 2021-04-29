Inspiring beauty, Maribel Guardia looks fantastic and sporty | INSTAGRAM

The radiant Maribel Guardia once again demonstrated through her social media that nothing can stop her when talking about physical activity and healthy life, because she showed her surprising anatomy in a new photograph, using a flirty pink set, just before doing one of his strenuous routines.

Highlighting his physical attributes, and shown to have one of the most beautifulWe can also say that it is not a secret that she is one of the most beloved stars of the show and with one of the most incredible bodies, because at her age she still looks like a young girl.

The actress, singer Y television host, has built an impeccable career full of great successes, in addition to his almost 62 years she can boast of a stunning silhouette, thanks to her arduous gym routines and an impeccable diet, proving once again that age is certainly not a limitation to stay active, fit and look totally fabulous.

You may also be interested: Red passion, Maribel Guardia looks spectacular in this dress

Proof of this is his most recent publication, where the beautiful Costa Rican appears wearing a flirty and uncovered sports outfit in a striking pink color, which highlights all its physical attributes to the maximum while enjoying a natural environment, in the backyard of your home.

In addition, as is her custom, the model also dedicated a beautiful message to her fans, who are always aware of her publications, and at the same time they wait for these beautiful words that she has to dedicate to them.

It is well known that since the beginning of the global health contingency and later the social isolation, the beautiful mother of Julián Figueroa has taken all her publications to write messages full of hope and positive energy.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

And clearly, with this publication, he was no exception because, just below his beautiful image he placed the following message: “Life will not last forever enjoy its beauty while you are here.”

His faithful followers thanked him for such a fantastic message, because they all agreed with him, since as we know, life is not eternal and we must enjoy every moment that we live as if it were the last, well, we never really know when is the last time. that we will do something, or we will see someone.

With this message, coupled with her incredible photography, Maribel has managed to gather more than 36 thousand “likes”.