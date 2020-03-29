It’s been more than a decade since the first Brain Training It arrived at Nintendo DS, and this past year 2019 we received the latest installment, this time on the hybrid console of the Great N. Thus, from that first moment, the Dr. Kawashima He has been guiding us with different exercises thanks to which we have been able to keep our brains active, and in each and every one of these games, in one way or another, we have been able to see his face polygonal. Now, a recent interview has revealed the reason for this special face. Stay tuned to the following lines to know each and every detail about this inspiration!

Dr. Kawashima seeks inspiration from his Brain Training face in the Star Fox saga

In an interview given by Kouichi Kwamoto and Dr. Kawashima, responsible for Brain Training, the reason for the polygonal face that Dr. has in this saga of games that aim to make us keep our minds active has been revealed:

Kawamoto: At first we had planned to use Dr. Kawashima’s real face, but it was very strange that his real face appeared in a DS game. So, afterwards we had the idea that Dr. Kawashima was enlightened and that he was wearing a graduation cap, but our then department head Takahashi saw it and said “Nah, it doesn’t look good”. He gave us a few suggestions and from there we envision the final boss of Star Fox, and that’s how we decided to create this polygonal look.

Interviewer: So that’s the inspiration? Really? [Risas].

Kawamoto: Yes, but of course we had to make some changes to make him look more likeable. Takahashi and the chief designer put a lot of love into it, but I was still concerned if Dr. Kawashima would give us his approval for the design. Many university professors are quite serious, right? I remember going to college to talk to him, thinking that I was going to hate him.

Kawashima: But I like that kind of fun stuff, so I told them to get on with it. I mean, I didn’t think it was going to become that familiar.

Interviewer: And now you’re finally a character in the Super Smash Bros. series too.

