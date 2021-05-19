Inspector ft Lollypop Lorry – Music News

This fusion, yes … you weren’t expecting it, the song where they managed to join two bands so talented that they do nothing but make our soul and our hearts begin to vibrate when we hear this melody comes to Music News, and well, you will also cry much. Inspector ft Lollypop Lorry, present their new single!

“Stop lying now” is the song that Inspector ft Lollypop Lorry presents to us, and the news has really been magnificent as soon as we saw that this fusion released a song, and that is that both bands have had resounding successes, simply because of Their long and great career, their music, their professionalism and the talent and originality that they embody in each of their songs is what makes both bands unique and so recognized and loved by their audience.

The new single released by Inspector in collaboration with Lollypop Lorry is titled, “Stop lying already” and well, what can we say about these lyrics? It happens to you that sometimes you already know what your partner is doing, you have evidence, (although it works for you) and the person goes on and on and on and on and on lying.

It surprises me how liar a person can be, the bad thing about all this is that with their lies, sometimes we do get excited, believe and believe until they no longer need you and leave you without a soul, (narcissists tell them ), but hey, this is more common than you think, and remember something, never !! They will change or leave you for a better lake, but for something easier, that please record it so without further regret, we leave you this song so that you can empower yourself and once again tell your partner, please, “STOP ALREADY LYING ”ENOUGH !!! Okay?

Remember that if you don’t give yourself your value… Who is going to give it to you? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YqTzUwTU3Ts