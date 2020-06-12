Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

Earlier today, a powerful communication missile was dispatched by Sony EVP’s European business chief, Simon Rutter, to The Telegraph, who assured that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was not a new game, but rather an improved expansion of the PS4 title.

The game developer herself had to leave, Insomniac Games, to deny the Sony manager and through a message on Twitter, confirm that the MIles story is an independent game, and that we will soon have new news from the.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. # MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

Happy ending

ORIGINAL NOTE ————————————–

The game of Spider-man, released in 2018, was one of the revelations that year for the Playstation 4bringing us a superhero game of Marvel, like we’ve never seen before.

Yesterday, Spider-Man: Miles Morales it was without a doubt one of the biggest surprise revelations at the gaming event PS5, but Sony recently he has clarified some details that reduce the emotion a little.

The European business chief of Sony EVP, Simon Rutter, has revealed the medium The Telegraph, than Miles Morales it is also an expansion of the game of PS4, as well as a remaster who updates the original content. “I think it could be called an expansion and an upgrade from the previous game,” said Rutter.

“There is a substantial component to Miles Morales, which is the expansion element, but also within the game there have also been significant improvements to the game and the title engine, obviously deploying some of the main technologies and features of PlayStation 5.”

At the moment it is unknown if Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be a remastering of the original game for PS5 with original content. There’s also the possibility that this title is your own expansion in the style of Uncharted: Lost Legacy or Infamous: First Light. Similarly, it has not been confirmed if this content will reach Playstation 4.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will arrive in December of this year together with the PS5.

(Source)

