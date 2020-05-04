What do you work on Insomniac Games since you released Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 in 2018? The studio, which was acquired by Sony last summer, should be working on exclusive PlayStation 5 games, the most rumored are the sequel to the game starring spider man and a new Ratchet & Clank, which managed to conquer players in the current generation. However, the latest tweet from the company has set off the alarms of its followers, as collected by Gamerant.

The developer posted a tweet today with the alien creatures from her Resistance shooter saga, released on PlayStation 3. The message “Are you feeling lucky, punk?” It has led many players to believe that Insomniac Games could resume the saga, something that could make it strange a priori, given that the latest signs pointed to the aforementioned sagas or the return of Sunset Overdrive. However, there are numerous reasons why the Resistance saga could reemerge on PS5.

Do you feel lucky, punk? pic.twitter.com/8EmQFbDHxa – Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) May 2, 2020

Resistance could return with PlayStation 5

The first game in the saga, Resistance: Fall of Man, was released on November 14, 2006, the same day the PlayStation 3 was released. The title quickly became the first PS3 game to sell more than a million copies. In this way, its sequel ensured its release, Resistance 2, which also garnered more than a million copies sold, although it already received bad reviews compared to the predecessor title. Still, Insomniac opted for a trilogy with Resistance 3, the least sold of the saga. Despite this, the saga has maintained a following, even earning a PlayStation Vita spin-off, Resistance: Burning Skies, developed by Nihilistic Software.

Although the Resistance saga has lost presence over the past few years, to the point of becoming unknown to many players, the imminent launch of PlayStation 5 could be the perfect time for its resurgenceWell, that’s how it was born 14 years ago with PS3. The logical thing to think is that the Insomniac study in Burbank is focused on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, while Durham’s might be working on a second triple A play.

However, without further details, one can only wait for the PlayStation 5 launch event, which will be hosted in just a few weeks and promises to present the first videogames of the next generation, among which could be found some of Insomniac Games.