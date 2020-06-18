Spider-Man: Miles Morales, despite the excitement he caused during the first PlayStation 5 event, was unable to fight the controversy following remarks by Simon Rutter, executive vice president of business for Sony Interactive Entertainment in Europe. The executive stated that we were facing an expansion, however, Insomniac Games rectified shortly after that it was a completely new and independent game. Today the studio took advantage of a publication on the PlayStation Blog to end all the doubts surrounding the game.

Following in the footsteps of ‘Uncharted: The Lost Legacy’

To begin, the Burbank, California-based study reiterated that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an independent title. That is, it will have a story of its own and foreign to that of Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man. However, its scope will be similar to that of Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, a game initially conceived as an expansion for Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Naughty Dog determined that, because it was larger than an expansion, they could treat it as a standalone work, and so it worked.

« You will experience a full story with Miles, one that is more like a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in scope »

« We know that many of you want to know how big the game is. The Insomniac team has been working very hard to bring you a fantastic Miles Morales adventure since we completed the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man. You will experience a full story with Miles, one that is more like a game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy in scope. » Taking Naughty Dog’s work as a reference, we can expect Spider-Man: Miles Morales to be shorter than Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Also, Insomniac explains that Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel will still wait. Of course, they reported that the creative director of the aforementioned title, Bryan Intihar, is already working on « imagining great things for the universe of the superhero arachnid. The idea of ​​creating something with Miles Morales began, in fact, for several years: » We knew that Miles’s origin story as Spider-Man was something his own game needed. Miles’ multicultural background reflects a more modern and diverse world, and we wanted to give players a new story, with new pieces, new villains, and unique missions in New York City. «

Harnessing the potential of the PS5

Spider-Man: Miles Morales, of course, will take advantage of the technical potential of the PlayStation 5. Loading times will be « instantaneous », the study said. In addition, they will add technologies such as Ray Tracing, 3D Audio, and the DualSense haptic response engine. Characters will have visual improvements thanks to new 4D scanners; the shading of the skin will be updated to give them a more realistic look, while the hair will have more natural movements. Finally, the visual quality of the city will also benefit from the new console.