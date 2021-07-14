Insomnia: these are the foods that increase the production of melatonin

It is estimated that 1 in 3 American adults suffer from some form of insomnia, which presents with persistent problems sleeping, staying asleep and the constant feeling of not having rested properly. The truth is that in the long term it is one of the conditions that most deteriorates the physical, emotional and mental health of people, we cannot forget that sleep is the body’s natural way of healing. The melatonin plays an essential role in getting a good night’s sleepIt is a unique hormone that is produced by the pineal gland, located in the middle of the brain, and that works with the rhythms of the sun. Simply put: the body produces more melatonin when the sun goes down and less when the sun rises. The good news is that, according to science, increasing melatonin through diet can significantly improve sleep.

It is well known that lack of sleep has a negative impact on health: it prevents good learning, concentration and memory, impairs brain function, affects mood, increases insulin resistance and the risk of developing diabetes, alters hunger hormones and thereby increases the risk of gaining weight. In the long term, absolutely the entire body and its complex systems suffer from lack of sleep, which in many cases tends to lead to chronic diseases.

Based on the above, every day more people are interested in fight insomnia naturally, sustainably and without side effects. Scientists are still learning about the importance of melatonin, however today we know that it is one of the most important substances for quality sleep. It is characterized by its power to promote sleep restoration, especially in cases of jet lag and stressful circumstances that affect the sleep cycle. Melatonin in supplements is a great ally to establish normal rest patterns and times. It is also a good ally for people with delayed sleep-wake phase disorder they often stay awake until dawn and sleep until around noon. Melatonin can help you maintain a more normal sleep pattern.

What foods to consume?

Although, a recommended daily amount on the consumption of malatonin has not been established. When it comes to melatonin supplements, some experts recommend a dosage of around 0.5 to 3 milligrams for sleep-related problems. Higher doses can cause drowsiness during the day. Regarding the foods that can increase melatonin productionIt is important to mention that most food databases as such list the amount of melatonin they contain. However, science and available research have proven that there are exceptional healthy food alternatives with a high melatonin content, the most recommended by the Sleep Foundation are the following:

1. Kiwi

One of the most exotic and nutritious fruits, it is also one of the most powerful natural alternatives for improve sleep quality. This treasure originally from New Zealand, is characterized by its high content of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants such as potassium, folic acid and vitamins C and E, which protect health. In fact, there are various research works that support its soothing properties, according to a study, people who ate two kiwis an hour before going to bed discovered that they were they slept faster, slept longer, and slept better. Among the possible reasons, the researchers point out that it could be related to its antioxidant properties, its ability to address folate deficiencies and its high concentration of serotonin.

2. Tart cherries and juice

As the name implies, tart cherries taste different from sweet cherries. Among the main variants are cherries such as Richmond, Montmorency and English Morello, it is normal to consume them as seasonal fruit or in juice. Specifically, there is a study that found that people who drank two one-cup servings of tart cherry juice per day they had more total sleep time and greater sleep efficiency. The main reason for science is that tart cherries have higher than average concentrations of melatonin and may also have an antioxidant effect that promotes sleep.

3. Malted milk

Malted milk is a powder that contains barley malt, wheat flour and powdered milkIt also usually contains sugar and some vitamins that are added. The truth is that there are studies from a few years ago in which they found that the habit of drinking a glass of malted milk before going to bed is a good ally for reduce sleep interruptions. The explanation of these benefits is uncertain, however experts relate it to its content in vitamins B and D, in addition milk itself contains melatonin and some dairy products are fortified with melatonin.

4. Fatty fish

Lately all the nutrition and health trends recommend the consumption of fatty fish and it is that they are not only an extraordinary source of proteins of high biological value and are low in calories They contain omega-3s and lots of melatonin! According to a recent study it was found that fatty fish can be a good food to sleep better, for several months the participants ate salmon three times a week. The results? All had better overall sleep and optimal functioning during their daily activities. Researchers believe that fatty fish can help you sleep by providing a healthy dose of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, involved in the regulation of serotonin in the body. It should be mentioned that it is especially important to increase the consumption of this type of fish such as salmon, tuna, mackerel and sardines during the winter months, when vitamin D levels tend to be lower.

5. Nuts

Another of the most recommended foods to improve the quality of sleep is the wide and delicious repertoire of nuts: walnuts, almonds, cashews and pistachios. Although the exact amounts may vary, walnuts contain melatonin and essential minerals like magnesium and zinc that are indispensable for a variety of bodily processes. In fact, in a recent clinical trial using supplements, a combination of melatonin, magnesium, and zinc was found to help older adults with insomnia sleep better.

