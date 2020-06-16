It has always been said that tea is one of the best infusions to relax, and especially before sleeping; but if on top it combines natural ingredients with powerful properties, even better. The following preparation helps against insomnia.

The tea It is a hundred percent natural food, with a large number of beneficial properties. For example, polyphenols, substances typical of tea, act in the body as antioxidants, so they fight aging, help strengthen capillaries, have anti-inflammatory and antibiotic effects, and fight hyperthyroidism.

This time, we share an original and powerful recipe that combines natural ingredients to result in a relaxing infusion. Therefore, it is used for times when we are upset, with anxiety, anguish or when there is possible insomnia. Is very rich, smooth and sweet.

Prepare a relaxing infusion with oat milk.

Ingredients:

2 cups water 1 ½ cups vegetable oat milk 1 tsp chamomile 1 tsp lemon balm -1/2 tsp anise powder 1/2 tsp nutmeg 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder 2 ground cardamom cloves 1 teaspoon of panela

preparation:

First we put the water in a small pot, add the chamomile, the lemon balm, the anise, the cinnamon, the cardamom and the nutmeg, stir and boil for 3 to 4 min. Then we lower the heat and let the infusion rest for a few minutes, so that the flavor and properties of the ingredients are impregnated with the water. Then we strain the water to separate from the infusions. We put the remaining water back in the pot. Add the oat milk or rice to the panela and heat everything together. Without bringing to a boil because sometimes the vegetable milks are cut. Tip: they can put all the preparation in the blender, so that it mixes well and leaves that delicious foam of the photo. And ready! You can now enjoy this infusion, at any time, but especially at night, before sleeping.

The oat milk It is one of the most popular vegetable milks. It is a satiating drink beneficial for the intestinal flora that helps reduce cholesterol, in addition to being the most nutritionally balanced cereal for its great contribution of carbohydrates, fats and proteins. Be sure to try this delicacy!