Insomnia can lead to cognitive decline in adulthood

If you have insomnia you’ll likely have memory or concentration problems a decade later.

Specifically, it is evident that having problems To fall asleepCompared to other insomnia patterns, it leads to cognitive decline 14 years later.

This is what ensures a study carried out by researchers at the University of Michigan and that has been published in the journal Sleep.

A longitudinal study

The research has analyzed sleep data from more than 2,500 adults over 65 years from 2002 to 2016.

On 2002, respondents reported having insomnia, which included trouble falling asleep, nocturnal awakenings, early awakenings, and not feeling rested.

14 years later, during the cognitive test in 2016, many had problems with the memory or the language.

Those who, in particular, declared having difficulty falling asleep, had worst results compared to those who did not have that insomnia symptom.

This predicted a memory episodic, executive function, language, velocity throughput and visuospatial performance most deficient in these people.

‘While there is evidence of a link between insomnia and cognitive decline, the interpretation of these associations can be hard given the way in which they can be presented in each individual “, detail the experts.

Another important finding

Furthermore, an additional analysis found that the associations of sleep and cognition were explained by the depressive symptoms and the vascular diseases suffered by these people in 2014.

These results are important given the lack of current treatments for late-life cognitive disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Experts point out that, despite this great discovery, more research is needed.

In this way, determining a treatment in time for insomnia, depression or vascular disease, can prevent or slow down the progression of cognitive disorders.

What is insomnia?

Insomnia implies Difficulty getting to sleep or staying asleep, or waking up regularly earlier than desired, despite allowing enough time in bed to sleep.

The symptom daytime include fatigue or drowsiness, feeling dissatisfied with sleep, having trouble concentrating, and having little motivation or energy.

Types of insomnia

Insomnia can be acute (short-lived) or chronic (long-lasting).

The insomnia acute it is common. The most common causes include stress or a traumatic event. It usually lasts for days or weeks.

The insomnia chronic lasts a month or more. Most cases of chronic insomnia are secondary.

That is, they are the symptom or the side effect of some other problem, such as certain medical problems, medications, and other sleep disorders.

Substances such as caffeine, tobacco, and alcohol can also be a cause and must be eliminated to achieve a good sleep routine.

Tips to combat it

If you suffer from insomnia, these are some tips that can help you fight it effectively:

Keep track: Write down how much you sleep and at what time, when you wake up, the symptoms you have and at what times of the day they appear. This will help you identify activities or habits that prevent you from falling asleep Establish a healthy routine: Find an activity that relaxes you just before going to bed, avoid watching TV or surfing the net, and set bedtime times and wake up that are appropriate.Use the bed only to sleep: Do not watch TV or eat in it, find another place to relax or read and do not take work to bed.Avoid tobacco, alcohol and exciting drinks. physical exercise during the day Naps should be short: So that they do not take us off sleep at night, naps should not last more than 10 or 20 minutes and you should never sleep after 4:00 p.m. Practice relaxation techniques Take care of yourself Create a suitable environment: Reduce the intensity of the light about 2 hours before going to sleep. A soft lighting with ambient light affects our nervous system less and will help us fall asleep.