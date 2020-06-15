Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Xbox Series X will arrive later this year and fans want to know as much as possible about this platform. It is for this reason that many will be interested to know that its interface will seem very familiar, since it will be like that of Xbox One.

Tom Warren, a journalist covering technology and video games, said he can confirm that the Xbox Series X dashboard will be « the same » as the Xbox One dashboard. So, if you like the way the interface of the Next-gen console you’ll be glad to know that Microsoft decided not to fix what’s not broken.

Now, it is important to note that the interface will not be exactly the same as we currently have. We say this since Warren assures that Microsoft is preparing some technical adjustments that seek to offer a better experience.

« I can confirm that the Xbox Series X interface will be the same as that of the Xbox One. Microsoft is adding a few additional things for the console features, but the interface and menu will be the same. Speed ​​and performance will also be improved, « Warren explained.

I can confirm the Xbox Series X dashboard will be the same as the Xbox One. Microsoft is adding some additional stuff in for the console features, but the UI and dash will be the same. Speed ​​and perf will also be improved – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 13, 2020

Microsoft working on a new interface for Xbox?

It is important to note that various reports indicate that Microsoft is working on a new version of the Xbox store. Although for the moment the company has kept it a secret, several reports suggest that they will have several changes.

This has caused many to wonder, can we expect a new interface to come to Xbox Series X and Xbox One? According to Warren, Microsoft is not working on a « massive » change for the console interface.

Xbox Series X will hit the market sometime in 2020. You can learn more about this console by clicking here.

