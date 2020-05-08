The generation of consoles continues to sound very strong, offering more and more details of what is to come. Among the most interesting, we find confirmation that we will have games that can be freely upgraded from Xbox One to Xbox Series X, as the company itself confirmed at the time, ensuring that one of those titles will be the new Ubisoft game. , Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

But this new episode of Inside Xbox was loaded with titles that will be present in the new generation. Some presentations unexpected and others most desired. Here we make a summary of all the news that you can not miss.

Bright Memory Infinite

This is a fast-paced first-person shooter set in a futuristic metropolis, although it also remains with scenes from current times. A great mystery surrounds us and that is that, between shots and shots, we will have to discover what happens in the sky around the world.

Dirt 5

Just a few days ago Codemasters confirmed to be working on a new DiRT title. And it was during the Microsoft conference focused on third party titles where we were able to see a small part of this incredible racing title. A surprise that, for the moment, will make you want a little more.

Scorn

An incredible first person horror adventure game that will take us to a nightmare universe with shapes strange and gloomy tapestries. Isolated and lost within this world, we will have to explore different interconnected regions in a non-linear way. A disturbing environment that will undoubtedly keep us on edge.

Chorvs

If space setting titles are your thing and you love science fictionYou will like to know that Microsoft has a big surprise in store for you. An incredible action title that will make its arrival in 2021.

Madden NFL 21

Of course, sports also have their space well reserved. Here we find a new installment of Madden NFL who will be ready to make the leap to the new generation. Although with the good news that, as soon as we buy it for Xbox One, we can improve it for the new generation for free.

Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

Vampires return with the new title of Paradox Interactive. Although it does not have a release date at the moment, we have been allowed to see vampires in action once again and, above all, to know a little more about the environments that will shine in the new generation.

Call of the sea

In this surprising title we find a adventure set in 1930 and with an animated aspect in which we will have to explore an island to find its great secret. All in an attempt to know the mysteries of a civilization of which, for the moment, we can only know a little of its appearance.

The Ascent

The futuristic environment has a great role in this cyberpunk style title. Presented as a title to be able to play both alone and with company, we have before us a game full of action and with a zenith view where strategy will be the main thing.

The Medium

As it could not be less, terror also has its great role in the Xbox Series X catalog. This is how The Medium was presented, with a soundtrack composed by Akira Yamaoka and that it will bring with it tension and authentic terror in scenarios that will plunge us into real chaos.

Scarlet Nexus

One of the most unexpected from the hand of Bandai Namco that will take us to a very strange future that seems to be populated by the most dangerous enemies. Especially since these do not seem to die from any attack. With anime design characters, we will find a game that will mix melee gameplay with supernatural abilities that, without a doubt, will be a pleasure to handle.

Second Extinction

Mix of shooter and war against dinosaurs, we have an unexpected title that will propose us to test our ability with these dangerous enemies. A authentic titanic test in which we will have to work as a team in order to survive.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

After meeting recently the tab on steamFinally, SEGA has confirmed during the conference that this new installment will be present on both PC and Xbox Series X. A great arrival and very good news for fans of the saga. And, above all, a premiere that leaves a very good taste in the mouth.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Finally, the new Ubisoft title was revealed in a new trailer that not only showed us surprising cinematics, but also some gameplay scenes. And, although brief, we were able to get carried away by the surroundings of Norway, very briefly by the United Kingdom and know to what extent the Vikings are ready to fight for their new life.