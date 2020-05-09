The awaited arrived Inside Xbox focused on games that will come to Xbox Series X. For the most part, I dare say that all of them arrive optimized for the new console and not as exclusive, taking advantage of the Smart Delivery system. Many new features, few known names and the bittersweet feeling for some.

The world’s most powerful refrigerator

Inside Xbox It starts with Aaron Greenberg and a background to frame. With the Xbox Series X refrigerator version, taking with a little humor the many memes that have circulated and that emphasize the shape of the console. But beyond the joke, the presentation was about games and that’s what we had.

Of course, all the games presented are from external studios, because everything related to Xbox Game Studios will be presented in July. That puts a lot of speculation about the June conference. I dare say that this will focus on the different models of the new console, in addition to the price and date of departure.

Let’s talk about the games

Bright Memory Infinite was the first to show, a pretty crazy FPS, with an Asian atmosphere, but with vehicles, the possibility of freezing enemies, a hook and a lot of action. The interesting thing is that it has been developed by a single person.

Dirt 5 is the new bet of codemasters and this time we have more tracks, more places to visit and even the possibility of playing split screen up to four people. Something that in these times is rare.

Long inside this Inside Xbox it had to do with terror or somewhat dark themes. Scorn is a sample of them. We had no gameplay, but its setting reminds me a lot of Alien.

Then we had some aerial action with Chorvs rise as one, where the protagonist is a quite skilled pilot and where action and battles in difficult airspaces is assured.

There’s still more

As is common in Xbox presentations, Madden made an appearance. With Pat Mahomes as the protagonist and with the promise that we will have one of the best games in this series.

Vampire the masquerade Bloodlines 2 was presented with a pretty crazy trailer, showing how this hectic life of vampires is, as well as imitating certain dance steps seen in the movie Joker.

Call of the sea was one of the ones that most caught my attention. Visually similar to Sea of ​​Thieves, a woman looking for her husband is a strange island full of mysteries.

Another one that I also found interesting is The Ascent, with a cyberpunk aesthetic and that at times reminded me of Contra. With the camera from above and killing enemies left and right.

Yamaoka’s return

Bloober Team presented its new game called The Medium. A title that allows us to navigate between realities and experience the duality of its characters. Since reality is not how they paint it. This game has something very special, since Akira Yamaoka, legendary composer of Silent Hill, is participating in the team.

Scarlet Nexus is a game that comes from the hand of Namco Bandai and whose style of play, if not to say that some other things, are very similar to Devil May Cry.

One of the surprises, close to closing, was the presentation of Yakuza Like a Dragon, which has not yet reached the West, but when it does, it will also be landing on Xbox Series X. Hopefully this is a sign that the complete series also will come to the console. Will it be too much to ask?

Inside Xbox It closed with the first glance, very short indeed, to the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. That confirms part of their scenarios and also the coexistence between the Vikings. It is also clear that the action will be more crude, showing that Viking violence and that the main character will be able to carry two weapons at the same time.

End of stream

In this way Inside Xbox brought us about 30 min of new games. Personally I liked it, just plain, not that it was something spectacular. I am left with a handful of titles that caught my attention and which I will be following up on. Yes, on the outside there were more weighty games or names, but remember that this is just the first stop of the Summer Game Fest.

From now on, Xbox will be making a presentation every month and the dates of the other companies that will be part of the event are still to be confirmed, which runs until August 2020, with the online presentation of Gamescom, so we have left many things to see.