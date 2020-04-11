A successful second operation coordinated by the @SRE_mx to move medical equipment to our country. Thanks to our ground collaborators, flight attendants, pilots, administrative, cargo and airports in Mexico, China and Japan. We continue and we will continue to fly. pic.twitter.com/78xrvzKz45 – aeromexico (@Aeromexico) April 11, 2020

Loading … Surgical masks and face masks .. Thanks to trioulacion, ground team and all who have made it possible

the airlift pic.twitter.com/udpMTKQb5Z – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) April 11, 2020

A short message from @mundomontesdoca, one of the officials of the @SRE_mx which returns to #Mexico from Shanghai with supplies for medical personnel, our first line of defense vs. # Covid19. Today comes the 2nd flight of the airlift that we established with 🇨🇳 with more cargo. pic.twitter.com/1W5zHfz05y – Martha Delgado (@marthadelgado) April 10, 2020

