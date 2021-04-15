Inside the Love Lives of Harry Potter’s Biggest Stars

Almost 20 years later, we’re still bewitched by the cast of Harry Potter.

Yes, the first film in the magical franchise — Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — was released in November 2001, which means Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, turning 31 April 15, Rupert grint and the rest of the stars have been in our lives for two decades. Like Harry on a broom, time really does fly.

In the years since the Order of the Phoenix defeated Lord Voldemort and graduated from Hogwarts, many of the actors have gone on to get married and welcome children … and a few even dated some of their co-stars. Did you know Luna Lovegood and James Potter were once in a relationship ?! Meanwhile, Ginny Weasley was engaged to one of the magical world’s most infamous villains.

Most recently, Rupert and Devon murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the franchise, became fathers for the first time, while the notoriously private Emma was recently spotted with her businessman boyfriend. Muggles, they grow up so fast.