There are still many new features to come to the current Sony console, much as the next generation that is to come with PlayStation 5 is sounding more and more strongly, as we showed the first technical demo of the company. But, what players can certainly not forget, is the arrival of incredible exclusives such as The Last of Us II and Ghost of Tsushima.

The first of them not only wants to surprise us with incredible gameplay, but the Japanese company has announced the arrival of a series of mini-documentaries focused on the video game. Baptized with the name “Inside The Last of Us Part II”Some of the most important pillars within the game will be reviewed. One of the most acclaimed works and expected by players.

The Last of Us Part II | Sony

One of the responsible for communication Naughty Dog’s Scott Lowe has alerted players so they can watch the documentaries in complete calm. And, as they well mention, these videos will be totally spoiler-free and they will be focused on interviews with the developers. A series of information that, for fans, will be an essential element.

The first chapter, which you can find about the news, focuses on the story. In this they include some of the central themes that they are exploring, a glimpse into Ellie and Joel’s life in Jackson and even how they expand the world and even the cast of characters. Incredible information that will increase with the premiere of the new chapters, which will be on the following dates:

Inside the Gameplay: May 20 Inside the Details: May 27 Inside the World: June 3

Of course, we remind you that The Last of Us 2 will finally be released June 19 on PlayStation 4, being one of the most anticipated exclusive games of the moment.