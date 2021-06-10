Inside The Kardashians’ $ 6k Lake Tahoe Rental

IDK if anyone out there is watching the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (anyone? Friends?) But the family recently went on a mid-pandemic vacation to Lake Tahoe to make memories and whatnot, and the place they stayed in is legitimately wild. And amazing news, you can stay there too! If you have a spare $ 6,348 per night, which … I do not! 😅

The home is currently available to rent on Vrbo, and these are just a few of the amenities:

17 bedrooms18 bathrooms (THAT IS MORE THAN ONE BATHROOM PER PERSON) Private gated entrance 8 car garageBeamed ceilings wrapped in reclaimed barn woodMovie roomPool / hot tub

On top of that there’s a private chef on site, massage services, a chauffeur, and a concierge ready to take care of your every need. And in case the place looks familiar to you, that’d be because it’s been featured on both The Bachelor and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11. Behold:

FYI, the home also has a lot of Restoration Hardware furniture, to the point where we should prob all take a shot every time they name drop Restoration Hardware in this listing:

“Comfortable Restoration Hardware couches set in front of huge Flat Screen TV above fireplace on rock walls. Large outdoor decks with Restoration Hardware patio furniture set in front of large custom 10 foot linear fireplace with the most incredible backdrop of Lake Tahoe. Built in BBQ in outdoor entertaining area. Lower floor with huge game room with more views. Restoration Hardware couches set around TV viewing area, linear fireplace … “

Here’s a look at all that sweet, sweet Restoration Hardware furniture in action, lol:

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

