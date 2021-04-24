Inside Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher’s Heartwarming Love Story

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

Aside from their daily roles as mum and dad, they have worked together once, in the 2016 action-comedy The Brothers Grimsby (or just Grimsby in the UK), in which Cohen played a dim soccer hooligan — naturally he went to the premiere in character — and Fisher an MI-6 agent.

Asked who her favorite-ever co-star was, Fisher told Hello! in 2018, “I have to pick my husband. I would not want to not pick him. He is my favorite, obviously. We had a really fun time. We shared a trailer and it was just hilarious.”

“Obviously I always respected him,” she added, “but having been around so many big comedy stars and seeing how they improvise and stuff — and then to work with my husband and see him be the best improv comedian. I’ve ever worked with , I loved it. “

And though Cohen’s known for being audacious in his work, he’s also perfectly content going unnoticed when he’s just being himself.

“Luckily, we’re not A-list,” I have told the New York Times. “I remember once in Hollywood, I was trying to avoid being photographed by paparazzi. I think I put something in front of my face when exiting a restaurant and this photographer shouted, ‘You’re only a B-lister!’ And I said to Isla, ‘Oh, my God, we’re B-listers! We made it! We’re B-listers.’ “