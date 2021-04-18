Inside Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Epic Love Story

But for the most part they really keep it together by being physically together, with Urban hopping on a plane one night and Kidman doing the same whenever the country — or oceans — need crossing.

Kidman told DuJour about the time Urban took a pause mid-tour in the US to fly to London to see the opening night of her play Photograph 51. “I said, ‘It’s too much for you to have to fly all the way back, don’t worry, ‘and he said,’ I’m flying, ‘”she recalled. “He flew 10 hours to come and be with me for the night, and then he flew back and did a gig. That for me is love in action. That’s extraordinary. But I would do the same for him and that’s what we’ve committed to as a couple. “

Of course, they aren’t always racking up airline miles. They amass fuel points, too.

“That’s basically how I’ve seen most of America, on that [tour] bus, “she also told InStyle.” Keith and I are both gypsies at heart. We can make our home wherever we are. The girls are like that too now, so we take them everywhere. “

Kidman told WSJ. last spring that, in recent years, she’d pass on films if they took her away from the East Coast for too long while their daughters were in school, though sometimes, especially now that they’re a little older, it’s more feasible to bring them to set (and give them big little roles to play).