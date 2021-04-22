Inside Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Achingly Beautiful Romance

Really, what she felt, she shared in a September Nylon profile of Kelly, was this all-consuming sensation that this was something she simply had to pursue. “I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit, “she recalled.” My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f – ked. “

And if that’s where things started, it’s not all that surprising that she and Kelly — who wears a vial of her blood Angelina Jolie and Billy bob thornton-style — describes their love in forever-type terms, seeing themselves as “life partners,” as one insider described it to E! News. Added another, tktktktktk.

Having met each other’s families (she shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with Green; he’s dad to Casie, 11, with ex Emma cannon), “They are taking steps every day to build on that,” the insider continued. “MGK has met her kids and is becoming a part of their lives. She wanted to make sure it was going in a serious direction and they both feel very strongly that it is.”