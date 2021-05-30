Inside Matt James and Rachel Kirkconnell’s Double Date in the Hamptons

So great, in fact, that an insider recently told E! News the couple has discussed Georgia-based Rachael moving to New York City to be closer to Matt.

“They have talked about moving in together,” the insider explained. “It’s an option that they are considering but waiting to see how the next couple of months progress.”

According to the former Bachelor star, he’s lucky to have Rachael by his side.

As he recently described the 24-year-old reality TV personality, “The best thing about Rachael is her heart. She’s the most kind, caring person, understanding, I’ve ever met. Everything we’ve been through, everything she’s been through, she’s stuck right by my side. She’s continued to have a positive attitude towards everything. It’s one of the many things I love about her. ”

Things also seem to be going strong between Tyler and Camila. It’s “very serious,” a source previously told E! News in March. “They’re basically inseparable.”