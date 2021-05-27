Inside Bennifer’s love nest

This is the mega mansion in Miami Beach where JLo and Ben Affleck are rekindling their romance.

The 48-year-old actor has been staying with Jennifer Lopez at the luxurious oceanfront mansion he rents after breaking up with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and moving out of their Coral Gables home.

The impressive house is worth $ 18 million and is owned by jewelry designer Paul Morelli, who acquired it for the purpose of renting it, although it is not known how much JLo pays for the rent.

Renovated in 2015, it is built on a 2500 m² lot and has over 929 m² of living space on two levels, with 11 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

As if that were not enough, it also has a guest house, three garages, gym and master suite.

Its design is in a contemporary Mediterranean style, it is furnished with fine designer furniture and has elegant and luxurious finishes.

The couple will undoubtedly enjoy the privileged property’s 30 meters of oceanfront land, with its incredible views of the turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay and the famous downtown Miami skyline.

In the same way, they can enjoy the sun, cool off in its wonderful pool or relax in its jacuzzi and spa.

If at any time you get bored with all that the impressive mansion has to offer, you could go for a boat ride, as it has its own dock and boat lift, completely at your disposal.

During the last few days, the couple has been captured on their balcony. Ben mostly smoking cigarettes and Jennifer doing yoga or enjoying the view.

Bennifer’s great reunion came to a very good time. Ben recently separated after a serious romance with Ana de Armas, and Jennifer, from a long relationship with Alex Rodríguez, to whom she was engaged.

Since then, they have been practically inseparable, and, after a romantic getaway to a ski resort in Montana, they have spent all their time together in Miami.

They have also been seen going to the gym together, where they were seen kissing.

Let’s remember that in 2003 JLo and Ben were about to get married, but they canceled everything at the last minute.

Fate had written that Jennifer Lopez would have her children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, with Marc Anthony, and Ben a Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, with Jennifer Garner.

Now the two are divorced, and after multiple romances, this reunion occurred.

A source from the American publication, UsWeekly, reported that JLo “seems very happy and excited about her future” after rekindling her relationship with Affleck.

“It is very clear that they have fallen in love again in a very intense way, but they do not want to curse anything by putting labels or putting themselves under too much pressure,” added the source.

“When the time is right and assuming things continue to evolve romantically between them, probably a month or two, they will probably go official on Instagram or go hand in hand to a restaurant somewhere,” he concluded.

It is said that the second parts are never as good as the first, but in one of those, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prove us otherwise.