Inseego Wavemaker ™ PRO Outdoor CPE FW2000e 5G Obtains Certification for Use in North America and Europe

New 5G / LTE Outdoor CPE Delivers High-Speed ​​Broadband for Global Consumer, Enterprise and SMB Markets

Industry-leading 5G and LTE RF performance, even at the edge of cellular networks

Reliable and rugged 5G / LTE fixed wireless access for enterprise and SMB headquarters

High-speed home Internet access for rural and suburban customers

Easy device deployment and management with integrated SaaS solutions

Global support for bands below 6 GHz, including CBRS and C bands

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced that its Wavemaker PRO outdoor 5G CPE FW2000e has been certified for use in Europe and the United States. United States, including support for FCC Band 48 for CBRS networks, as well as the recently auctioned C Band. Operators and business users can now deploy this outdoor CPE (Customer Premises Equipment). high performance on your public and private networks to deliver reliable, high-speed 5G / LTE connectivity.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005216/es/

(C) 2021. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. Inseego Wavemaker PRO fixed wireless outdoor CPE residential (Graphic: Business Wire)

Specially designed with high-gain antennas that maximize signal strength, the FW2000e extends the range of mobile networks, providing Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) for businesses, SMEs, and residential users in urban, suburban, and rural locations. Inseego Connect ™ cloudi software enables operators and businesses to easily configure and manage all FW2000e CPEs deployed on their networks remotely.

“With the FW2000e, mobile operators can offer an attractive wireless alternative to consumer and business end users who are underserved by their wired networks,” said Ashish Sharma, president of IoT and mobile solutions at Inseego. “Inseego offers comprehensive and future-proof 5G solutions for a wide range of markets that require secure and reliable broadband connectivity, including industrial IoT and private network applications,” adds Sharma.

Read more

Approaching 5G to underserved communities

According to the FCC, almost a quarter of the US population located in rural areas still lacks access to domestic broadband (at download speeds of at least 25 Mbps). Many colleges, small businesses, clinics, farms, and other places are also underserved.

By using spectrum in the mid and low bands (below 6 GHz), wireless service providers can now offer high-speed 5G broadband access to these customers, with speeds that exceed typical wired connections. In this way, 5G fixed wireless access becomes an attractive alternative for the so-called “cord cutters” (those who stop paying for cable television) in rural and suburban areas who want to group their Internet and mobile services in a single supplier.

Of course, the digital divide is not just a problem for the United States, but a global challenge. The wide coverage and high speed enabled by 5G sub-6 GHz technology offers a solution for many regions. According to the GSA, more than 60 countries have already launched 5G networks commercially, and more than 131 countries are investing in 5G networks.

Connection of corporate offices, private networks and industrial IoT

Private 5G / LTE networks and industrial IoT networks will grow rapidly in the next five years, expanding to commercial and university campuses, smart cities, energy facilities, warehouses, banks, retailers, factories, entertainment venues and other places. The FW2000e provides fast, reliable and secure broadband connectivity for public, private and hybrid networks in all these locations, with software that facilitates the remote deployment and management of one or more terminals. The FW2000e has been approved by the FCC for operation as a Category B Broadband Radio Service Device (CBSD) (the highest power category for a CBSD) on the CBRS band.

Unbeatable FWA 5G performance

Unmatched antenna gain for superior range and performance at any distanceThanks to a sophisticated array of antennas and 4×4 MIMO (Multiple Input, Multiple Output) technology, the FW2000e offers up to 14dBi gain for a stronger signal, even at the edge of mobile networks – superior performance to any distance. With top speeds of several gigabitsii, the FW2000e outperforms other outdoor CPE devices in its class.

5 Gbps Ethernet LAN port with Power over Ethernet (POE)– Provides a high-speed gateway for indoor routers and other access points.

Greater overall band compatibility– Designed to work on 18 different 5G bands and 24 LTE bands (Cat 22).

Dual SIM for multi-operator flexibility and auto-switching failover – Supports two carrier SIMs and automatic switching between carriers based on signal strength, data usage, service availability, and other criteria. The multi-vendor firmware is compatible with most of the world’s major carriers.

Extreme flexibility– IP67 certified for harsh environments and wide range of operating temperatures.

Inseego mobile app – The easy-to-use mobile application simplifies the professional installation and management of the device. The step-by-step setup process includes a site survey to determine the optimal location and orientation. It also allows users to remotely configure device settings, manage connected devices, reboot, and many more options.

Device management with Inseego Connect ™– Integrated software solution designed for a single included device, plus incremental upgrade options for advanced device management, monitoring, diagnostics, and security of multiple devices from a single dashboard.

Enterprise Software Features for a Multi-Carrier 5G Managed WAN

More than just a 5G / LTE connectivity device, the FW2000e is a complete and future-proof solution for business customers that includes ongoing device management and security feature updates. Contact Inseego for more information on the basic model and business versions.

Availability

The Inseego Wavemaker ™ Outdoor CPE FW2000e 5G has received regulatory certifications for use in Europe and North America, with additional certifications for other markets currently in progress. The solution is now available to carriers, as well as business customers in North America and Europe, through Inseego’s distribution partners in both regions. Contact sales@inseego.com for more information.

A broad portfolio of FWA 5G solutions

In addition to the FW2000e, Inseego’s Wavemaker PRO portfolio includes the FW2010e outdoor 5G CPE (designed for millimeter wave spectrum), which is currently in field testing with various customers. The portfolio also includes two indoor 5G routers and a 5G industrial gateway. Contact Inseego for more information on these solutions.

Reliable and secure solutions

Designed and developed in the United States, Inseego solutions are used around the world by many of the world’s leading mobile operators, government agencies, and business customers. For more information on Inseego’s 5G products and solutions, visit inseego.com. For media and analyst inquiries, please email press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the edge of the 5G network, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency, and enhanced security for offer highly reliable Internet access. Our innovative fixed wireless access (FWA) and mobile broadband solutions and our software platform integrate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that offer robust connectivity in indoors, outdoors and in the toughest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the United States, Inseego’s SaaS products and solutions leverage the company’s proprietary technologies to deliver the highest-quality wireless connectivity to service providers, businesses, and government entities around the world. www.inseego.com # Putting5GtoWork

© 2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks, and the Wavemaker and Inseego Manage names are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other company, product, or service names mentioned in this document are trademarks of their respective owners.

_______________

i The basic version (free) allows the user to easily manage the configuration of a single FW2000 device, using the Inseego Mobile application or Web UI. To manage multiple devices, a subscription to Inseego Connect Standard or Inseego Connect Advanced is required. This subscription provides advanced device management, startup, and multi-device monitoring and diagnostics from a single dashboard.

ii Theoretical maximum download and upload speeds. Actual speed depends on network and carrier coverage.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. The translation is only a means of help and must be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005216/en/

Contacts

Media Contact:

Anette gaven

Telephone: +1 (619) 993-3058

Email: Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group

Telephone: +1 (212) 868-6760

Email: joohunkim@mkrir.com