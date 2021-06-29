Insects, microalgae, and laboratory meat are alternative sources of protein – do we really need them?

Shutterstock / Charoen Krung Photography ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8cBDfAhGFJ8DdHcsi.eTVg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/H5BE6PUVRgsr8QZFdC2gmw–~B/aD05NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f4e71b132f6301f5aec73e5551084756″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8cBDfAhGFJ8DdHcsi.eTVg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzOA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/H5BE6PUVRgsr8QZFdC2gmw–~B/aD05NTc7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/f4e71b132f6301f5aec73e5551084756″/>

The increase in the world population is causing the demand for protein to increase. At the same time, there is increasing awareness of the unsustainability of the sources used today, dominated by animal proteins. The problem lies, in part, in the large areas of land and the high amounts of water required by livestock and the impact on the environment that it generates.

Faced with this situation, the food industry is looking for alternatives to traditional sources of protein that can be more sustainable and at the same time adequate from a nutritional point of view.

In any case, we cannot forget that we already have high-quality protein in our market, such as legumes, which are sustainable, healthy and economical.

Despite this, the population demands alternative sources, which promotes innovation and the generation of new products by the food industry. Let’s look at some of the sources of protein that are emerging.

Cultured, laboratory or ‘in vitro’ meat

In some places like Singapore or Israel the consumption of this meat is allowed. In the European Union, for now, no. Its use would reduce the number of animals used to feed us.

Its production starts from a muscle biopsy, which can be taken from a live animal. Subsequently, the cells are isolated (generally stem cells that in the laboratory are transformed into muscle cells, that is, they differentiate) and these multiply, giving rise to more cells.

To proliferate, these cells need nutrients and growth factors, among other elements. Perhaps the most controversial compounds administered to these cultures are animal serum, which provides multiplying cells with the nutrients and growth factors they need, and the antibiotic (also used in livestock), used in crops to prevent contamination, since bacteria grow very well under the conditions in which cells are grown in the laboratory.

To obtain the serum, animals must be sacrificed, but not as many are required as if we were to consume them directly as a source of protein. In this sense, alternatives are being studied with success that avoid the use of serum and thus the number of slaughtered animals can be further reduced.

Although this type of meat provides proteins of high biological value (good quality), it may need to be supplemented with some nutrients that traditional meat contains, such as vitamin B12 and iron.

Finally, it will be necessary to study the energy cost of its production and how many material resources, such as plastics, are required.

Insects

Some 2,000 different species of insects are consumed in the world, whose nutritional values ​​vary from one insect to another, according to their sex, state of metamorphosis (larvae, adults), and so on.

Its protein content can range between 1 and 81% (in dry matter), it is of high biological value (quality) and in general its digestibility is high, so that a priori it can be a good source of protein.

In addition, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) considers that its consumption could be sustainable, since its breeding does not require as much space as that of livestock, and it can generate less pollution).

However, its consumption may entail biological, chemical and allergenic hazards for consumers, which is why its evaluation by the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) is of great importance. While these hazards are being assessed, the European Union allows seven different insects to be consumed. One of them, the larva Tenebrio molitor or mealworm, was approved by EFSA last year.

Microalgae

They are becoming more and more popular due to their content of compounds of high nutritional interest such as proteins and bioactive molecules, with positive effects on health. The consumption of some of these microalgae, such as spirulina and chlorela, is allowed in the European Union, but the amount ingested is very small (it is mainly ingested as a supplement), so its protein intake will be low.

Furthermore, its biological value is not as high as that of proteins of animal origin. On the other hand, its cultivation is still not very efficient and therefore expensive. Finally, as with other foods, we must pay attention to some components that they may contain, such as nucleic acids or heavy metals, since their excessive consumption can be harmful.

Are these alternative sources of protein necessary?

At present the intake of protein of animal origin is high, sometimes excessive, so, at least in our society, the search for new sources of protein should not be a priority.

Its intake could be decreased and in this way, the system per se could be more sustainable. In addition, legumes are an excellent source of protein, they are healthy and sustainable, and when properly combined with cereals they provide a good quality protein.

However, we cannot forget that the industry responds to the demands of society and that for those who replace traditional sources of animal origin (mainly livestock) with new ones, they can be a good alternative.

