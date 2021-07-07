Insectoid robot with the ability to adhere to surfaces of its natural counterparts

Many insects and spiders gain their amazing ability to climb walls and walk upside down on ceilings with the help of specialized catchy structures on the “soles” of their “feet” that allow them to adhere to surfaces that no human could walk on. .

The international team led by Liwei Lin, a professor at the University of California at Berkeley, United States, has used the physical principle responsible for the spectacular adhesion capacity of some of these structures, called electrostatic adhesion, to create a robot as small as an insect It can turn with the agility of a cheetah, giving it the ability to navigate complex terrain and quickly dodge unexpected obstacles.

The robot is constructed of a thin, layered material that bends and contracts when electrical voltage is applied to it. In 2019, the research team showed that a robot with this simple design and the size of a cockroach, can move across a flat surface at a speed of 20 times its body length per second, that is, about 2.5 kilometers per hour. , almost the speed of live cockroaches themselves, and the highest relative speed of any insect-sized robot.

In a new study, the research team added two electrostatic structures to the robot’s “soles.” Applying a voltage to either of the structures, describable as electrostatic pads, increases the electrostatic force between the pad and a surface that is stepping on, making the pad adhere more firmly to the surface and forcing the rest of the robot to rotate around the foot.

The insectoid robot, on a plant leaf. (Photo: UC Berkeley / Jiaming Liang & Liwei Lin)

The two foot pads provide the human operator with full control over the robot’s path and allow it to turn with a centripetal acceleration that exceeds that achievable by most insects.

In the new version of the robot, the biggest innovation has been to add these pads that allow it to make very fast turns.

To demonstrate the robot’s agility, the research team filmed it navigating mazes made from Lego bricks while carrying a small gas-sensing sensor and turning to avoid other obstacles. Thanks to its simple design, the robot can also survive human stomping.

Small, robust robots like this could be ideal for conducting search and rescue operations or investigating other dangerous situations, such as detecting potential gas leaks. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)