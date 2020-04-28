The inquiry opened on Monday night by the Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Celso de Mello in which former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro made accusations to President Jair Bolsonaro may be conducted in the future by the nominee for court by the Chief Executive himself .

By the internal regulations of the Supreme Court, in case of retirement, the rapporteur is replaced by the minister appointed for his vacancy.

Dean of the STF, Celso de Mello will turn 75 on the 1st of November and will compulsorily retire. It will be up to Bolsonaro to appoint his successor, the first indication that the president will make to the Supreme Court.

The open investigation – which Sergio Moro is expected to hear soon – will investigate the accusations made by the former minister that Bolsonaro wanted to interfere in investigations conducted by the Federal Police underway at the Supreme Court. Moro left office after the replacement of the general director of the PF, Maurício Valeixo by Alexandre Ramagem.

In practice, the inquiry will remain 188 days in the hands of Celso to determine steps to confirm or not Moro’s accusations to the president, which could lead the Attorney General, Augusto Aras, to file a complaint against Bolsonaro.

Any criminal prosecution of the PGR against the president will have to be authorized by the Chamber of Deputies to be tried by the STF. In the procedural phase, if the Chamber gives authorization and the complaint is accepted by the Supreme Court, the case would continue with the same rapporteur.

On the other hand, Celso de Mello can determine the dismissal of the charges against the president if he understands that there are no elements, at the same time, the Federal Public Ministry decides to denounce Moro – that was the line of the initial inquiry request submitted by Aras to the Supreme Court .

The investigation rapporteur gave the PF 60 days to carry out the investigations – which can be extended later. An STF source said he did not believe in a quick conclusion of the investigation instruction by Celso de Mello, especially with him on the eve of retiring.

“If something happens quickly, which I doubt, it is necessary to gather evidence of materiality for the Public Ministry to offer a complaint,” said the source, when assessing that everything will depend on the speed of reaction on the case.

In a broadcast made on Tuesday, STF Minister Gilmar Mendes estimated that there will be a quick end to investigations into the allegations made by Moro to Bolsonaro.

“These are testimonies that can be collected quickly, possibly combined with evidence, communications. It does not seem to me something that requires expertise, something extremely complicated, so that in 90, 120 days it may be over,” said Mendes.

The rule provided for in the bylaws for the distribution of reporting in the event of retirement is the same for the case of the death of a STF minister.

This mention, the source said, stems from the fact that in the case of Lava Jato investigations – after the death of then-rapporteur Teori Zavascki in 2017 – a different redistribution was made, taking the case into the hands of Edson Fachin.

If he had followed the regiment, the conduction of Lava Jato would have been left with the STF minister appointed by then President Michel Temer with the vacancy opened with the death of Teori Zavascki. Temer chose Alexandre de Moraes.

This reminder of the source is to assess that the Supreme Court could also take a different decision in choosing the rapporteur in the event that the investigation of the accusation made by Moro to Bolsonaro was not concluded until the retirement of Celso de Mello.

