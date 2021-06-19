Inoue vs Dasmarinas: schedule, TV, billboard and where to watch

The pandemic has slowed down the big plans of many boxers, and one of them is Naoya Inoue. An official challenger awaits him and hopes, if all goes well, that the big posters will return later.

Time and date: When is the Inoue vs Dasmarinas?

Every time Naoya Inoue steps into the ring it is a fact that cannot be ignored. The Japanese had planned to do it in his country, but the restrictions due to the pandemic have led him back to the United States. Damarinas will come across one of the best pound for pound, but she’s hoping to break all the bets. The Inoue vs Damarinas evening takes place this Saturday, June 19 at The Theater of the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas (Nevada) from 4:30 p.m. (local time). The main card will start at 19:00:00 (local time).

Spain: 01: 30/04: 00 hours.USA: 19: 30/22: 00 hours (ET) / 16: 30/19: 00 hours.Mexico: 18: 30/21: 00 hours.Colombia: 18: 30/21: 00 hours.chili: 19: 30/22: 00 hours.Argentina: 20: 30/23: 00 hours.Peru: 18: 30/21: 00 hours.

Television: On which channel to watch Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Damarinas?

ESPN She is in charge of making the signal of the evening and offering the fights for everyone. In the United States it can be seen through that channel. Meanwhile, in Latin America the broadcasting is carried out by Canal Space. In Spain, the stellar billboard can be seen in Fite TV in the PPV mode ($ 9.99).

Internet: How to follow Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas live?

In AS you can also follow live the evening that will close with the fight between Naoya Inoue and Michael Dasmarinas for the WBA and IBF World Bantamweight Championships. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the most important images of the event and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle as soon as the event concludes.

Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas undercard: WBA and IBF bantamweight

Stellar card of Inoue vs Dasmarinas Naoya Inoue vs Michael Dasmarinas: Worlds WBA and IBF of the rooster.Michaela Mayer vs Erica Anabella Farias: Super Featherweight WBO World Cup.Inoue vs Dasmarinas preliminary card Adam López vs Isaac Dogboe: 10 rounds at featherweight.Lindolfo Delgado vs Salvador Briceno: 8 rounds at super lightweight.Guido Vianello vs Dante Stone: 6 rounds at heavyweight.Eric Puente vs José Antonio Meza: 6 rounds at lightweight.Wilfred Mariano vs Omar Rosario: 4 rounds at super lightweight.