Inoue, Munguía and Charlo are too favorites

Expect no surprises in Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas, Jermall Charlo vs. Juan Macias Montiel and Jaime Munguía vs. Kamil Szeremeta. The favorites are too favorites and must win decisively, on the fast track and before the middle of the fight

In the video analysis we explain how and why we expect these outcomes. The greatest expectation in these fights is what will happen later and in that department if there is a lot of fabric to cut from.

Naoya has few options and the question is whether he is willing to face another brutal war against Nonito. With Jermall Charlo the obvious question that seems impossible to find an answer is why he does not put on the champion pants and demands the fight against Canelo Álvarez, be it at 160 or 168 pounds.

He is protected by the statutes of the WBC for this, but for some unknown reason, he prefers to fool around with offering villas and castles to an impossible fight against GGG, even occupying the B side of any negotiation for a possible fight.

Finally, there is ‘the after’ of Munguía, who also has many options, but who seems to have only one and we hope that this time he will take it. Now is the time to get serious and play big in big fights.

I am talking about all that in this sort of way before the fights that we will see this weekend.