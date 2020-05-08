The Brazilian population is aging. According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE, 2018) since 2012 the population considered elderly has increased by 4.8 million, reaching a total of 30.2 million in 2018. That is, 15.4% of the total population of Brazil , with a predominance of females (8.6%) to the detriment of males (6.8%).

Another survey released by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service (SPC) brings very interesting data on the elderly. This CNDL / SPC survey (2018) revealed that 70% of the elderly (over 60 years old) are retired, in addition to other very relevant information, such as:

– 21% of retirees continue to work;

– 47% of the elderly who continue to work said that the income is not enough to pay the bills;

– 76% of the elderly view work positively in this phase of life.

Who can be considered elderly?

Taking into account Brazilian law, a person is considered to be elderly from the age of 60 (sixty) years (Law 10.741 / 2003). Law 10.741 is also known as the Elderly Statute, as it was an extremely innovative initiative and aims to guarantee the rights of the elderly. In this statute, an elderly person is defined as a person aged 60 (sixty) years or older.

Pandemic and old age

This large number of elderly people had, unexpectedly, to adopt new practices due to the advancement of the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Brazil. In addition to having many doubts about this disease, there are also other issues that are related to advancing age that generate curiosity.

For this reason, the Oversixty Platform, launched now in April, is fully focused on the elderly and brings new and exclusive content for the elderly. Due to the pandemic, much of the content is aimed at clarifying the main doubts of this group. In addition, it brings several other relevant topics, such as sex in old age, depression, grief, food, among others.

Guilherme Moura, one of the members of the Oversixty team, clarifies: “The purpose of our platform is to bring relevant topics to the elderly, through reliable sources and in simple language. During the quarantine, the elderly found themselves isolated at home and this brought several challenges, for example, how to maintain the physical activities that are essential for the maintenance of general well-being in the elderly, which is why we have provided tips on activities compatible with the various limitations that affect this public. offer medical advice, diagnosis and treatment, we gather updated information from specialized entities in each of the topics “.

Depression

In addition to topics related to the coronavirus, the Oversixty Platform also brings information that can still be considered taboo in our society, such as depression in old age. Although depression is a condition that can happen in all age groups, it often becomes more visible as you get older. A study by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) revealed that people aged 60 to 64 represent 11.1% of the 11.2 million Brazilians diagnosed with depression.

Knowing the Platform

For those who want to stay informed and updated on all these topics that are aimed at the elderly, just access the Oversixty Platform (www.oversixty.com.br) for free. There are new publications every week.

Website: http://www.oversixty.com.br

See too:

To L !, Denilson recalls Henry’s affection for Vasco: ‘I sang the hymn in the shower’

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

