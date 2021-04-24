Innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability: the benefits of not separating them

Businessman composing a successful financial chart with green arrow going up using paper cuts, financial achievement and green business concept

More and more investors are giving priority to companies that have environmental, social and governance criteria (ESG criteria). But how can they be combined innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability?

Given the current global conditions derived from the pandemic and the effects of climate change, capitals are looking to entrepreneurs who strive to do their bit to achieve a better planet.

Innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability

In Mexico, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar) have released provisions that create incentives for companies to disclose and implement the ESG criteria.

This is to encourage those who follow this type of practice.

To achieve this, the convergence between innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability is convenient and, with it, to be more competitive and attract investment.

We present the definitions and some examples of ventures that are having a social impact:

Sustainability

There is no single concept of sustainability, there are different definitions of what it is and how to implement it.

It comes from the word sustainable, which the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language defines as something that can be maintained for a long time, without depleting resources or causing serious damage to the environment.

The European Union defines it as meet the needs of the present, while ensuring that future generations they can also meet their own needs.

It has three pillars: economic, environmental and social.

In the Paris Agreement, which is the first universal and binding agreement on climate change, adopted at the COP21 Conference, 195 countries agreed to limit global warming by two degrees Celsius, in order to reduce emissions as soon as possible until achieving the carbon neutrality.

Of the multiple actions that exist that have been implemented by the countries that signed this agreement, Mexico adopted the Emissions Trading System (SCE), which according to information from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources of the Mexican government, is an instrument market designed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In other words, it is based on the principle of “cap and trade” (cap and trade), which consists of establishing a maximum cap on the total emissions of one or more sectors of the economy that must be reduced each year.

This forces polluting companies to offset the emissions derived from their activity by purchasing carbon credits from developers of emission reduction projects, such as recycling plants, renewable energy projects, forestry and energy efficiency projects, among others.

However, sustainability is no longer limited to the environment.

The 2030 agenda promoted by the United Nations (UN) includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address the root causes of poverty and the universal need for development that works for all people.

The objectives cover three dimensions: economic growth, social inclusion and environmental protection.

Entrepreneurship

The concepts of entrepreneurship and sustainability become an alternative of the future for the development of companies.

There is even talk of sustainable enterprises, such as those that include within their business plan strategic objectives not only the economic components, but also social development and environmental protection.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), Entrepreneurship is any attempt to create new businesses or startups, such as self-employment, a new business organization, or the expansion of an existing business, by an individual, a team of individuals, or an established business.

There is even the term sustainable entrepreneurship, which is one that has to do with the behavior of companies in social and ethical aspects such as protection of human rights, gender equality, no child labor, no discrimination and other rights.

Regarding the environment, it implies the use of clean products, eco-efficiency, sustainable technological development and eco-design, according to the article Affordability of the certification of sustainable entrepreneurship for SMEs, from the International Journal of Sustainable Development & World Ecology.



Innovation

Millennials, according to a Morgan Stanley study, are interested in putting their money away or buying products that generate social and environmental good.

This puts pressure on companies to take a better position on these problems.

According to the report of the American firm, 75% of millennials believe that their investments can influence climate change and 84% believe that they have the power to help lift people out of poverty.

But, in order to attract investment and consumption from that market, innovation is required.

It is understood by innovation everything whose essence is in progress and in taking advantage of knowledge to more effectively achieve valuable goals, according to the Fundación Repsol White Paper.

Another aspect of innovation is related to the adoption of new technologies, and involves the integration of high-tech products such as ICTs and biotechnology, for example, in the agri-food industry.

Also in the introduction of new products and production processes, whose application in sectors with low or medium technological content demands greater training of their workforce, according to the publication of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Oslo Manual (1997).

Some examples of innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability

Vitaluz / Graviti

Graviti, formerly Vitaluz, is a Mexican startup that was born in order to provide electricity to marginalized communities that do not have this service through generators powered by solar panels and with a paid model as if it were cell phone recharges.

Green Loyalty in Mexico

Lealtad Verde is a Mexican startup that uses PET waste and cans, educating society to separate, classify, value, return and monetize waste.

They do it through their app, you scan your waste, and with the points you get you can exchange them for promotions and discounts in restaurants, trips, experiences and more.

Social Factory

Fábrica Social is a Mexican company dedicated to the promotion and dissemination of the knowledge, techniques and craft of indigenous artisans.

They collaborate with the development and production of handmade clothing and textiles, providing design, organization, administration tools and marketing the final product.

Dertek

Dertek is a sustainable company, dedicated to the production and commercialization of advanced biofuels, through raw materials that do not compete with the food sector, such as weed-type grass processing.

Its objective is to contribute a benefit to the environment. In addition, it provides new job opportunities in both the agricultural and industrial sectors.

The grey hair

It was born as a school project of a group of women concerned about the lack of effective policies to achieve the reintegration into society of people deprived of liberty in Mexico.

Through La Cana, work opportunities are given for women in prison, with programs and workshops in productive activities, through which they teach skills and tools that help them to improve themselves, have economic resources within the prison, provide an income to their families , and above all, prepare them for their reintegration.