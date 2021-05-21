Innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability: the benefits of keeping them together

More and more investors are giving priority to companies who follow environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. But how can you combine innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability?

Given current global conditions caused by the pandemic and the effects of climate change, capital is looking to entrepreneurs who strive to do their part to make a better planet.

Innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability

In Mexico, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) and the National Commission for the Retirement Savings System (CONSAR) have released provisions that create incentives for companies to disclose and implement ESG criteria.

The aim is to encourage those who act this way.

In order to do so, they make it easier for companies to converge innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability, thus becoming more competitive and attracting investment.

We give you the definitions and some examples of startups that are making a social impact:

Sustainability

There is no single concept of sustainability. There are different definitions of what it is and how to implement it.

It comes from the word “sustainable”, which the dictionary defines as something that can be continued over a long period of time, without exhausting resources or causing serious damage to the environment.

The European Union defines it as meeting the needs of the present while ensuring future generations can also meet their own needs.

It has three pillars, which are economic, environmental, and social.

In the Paris Agreement, which is the first universal and legally binding treaty on climate change, 195 countries at the COP21 Conference agreed to limit global warming to below two degrees Celsius, in order to reduce emissions as soon as possible until achieving carbon neutrality.

Of the numerous actions that have been implemented by the countries that signed this agreement, Mexico adopted an Emissions Trading System (ETS). According to information from the Mexican Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, this is a market instrument designed to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In other words, it’s based on the “cap and trade” principle, which consists of establishing a maximum cap on the total emissions of one or more sectors of the economy that must be reduced each year.

This forces polluting companies to offset the emissions stemming from their activity by purchasing carbon credits from developers of emission reduction projects, such as recycling plants, renewable energy projects, and forestry and energy efficiency projects.

However, sustainability is no longer limited to the environment.

The 2030 agenda promoted by the United Nations (UN) includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to address the root causes of poverty and the universal need for development that works for everyone.

The goals include three core elements: economic growth, social inclusion, and environmental protection.

Entrepreneurship

The concepts of entrepreneurship and sustainability are becoming a future alternative for business development.

There is even talk of sustainable enterprises, such as those whose business plan includes strategic objectives that are not only the economic components, but also social development and environmental protection.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM), entrepreneurship is any attempt at new business or new venture creation, such as self-employment, a new business organization, or the expansion of an existing business, by an individual, a team of individuals, or an established business.

There is even the term “sustainable entrepreneurship”, which has to do with the behavior of companies in social and ethical aspects, such as protection of human rights, gender equality, abolition of child labor, non-discrimination, and other rights.

Regarding the environment, this involves the use of clean products, eco-efficiency, sustainable technological development, and eco-design, according to the article “The affordability of sustainable entrepreneurship certification for SMEs”, from the International Journal of Sustainable Development & World Ecology .

Innovation

According to a survey from Morgan Stanley, millennials are interested in putting their money into or buying products that generate social and environmental good.

This puts pressure on companies to adopt a better position to tackle these problems.

According to the American firm’s report, 75% of millennials believe that their investments can influence climate change and 84% believe that they have the power to help lift people out of poverty.

But innovation is required in order to attract investment and consumption from that market.

According to the Repsol Foundation’s White Paper, innovation is understood as everything whose essence is in progress and in utilizing knowledge to more effectively achieve valuable goals.

Another aspect of innovation is related to the adoption of new technologies, which involves the integration of high-tech products such as ICTs and biotechnology, for example, in the agri-food industry.

It is also involved in the introduction of new products and production processes, whose application in sectors with low or medium technological content requires greater training of their workforce, according to the Oslo Manual published in 1997 by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development ( OECD).

The post Innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability: the benefits of keeping them together appeared first on TecReview.