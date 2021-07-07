Innocence for PS5 and other free games with PS Plus

One more month, Sony is once again rewarding a large part of its players, sharing its new selection of free games for PS Plus subscribers, highlighting the recently presented reissue of A Plague Tale: Innocence, with graphics adapted and improved for the new console generation.

So that, available from now until next August 3, we will be able to find these titles available to add them, totally free and permanent (as long as we maintain an active PS Plus subscription) in our library:

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS5)

Analyzed a few years ago on our website, accompanying Rune’s young brothers, Amicia and Hugo, barely 15 and 5 years old, through 14th-century France, this game offers us a perfect tessitura to show us the fragility of our characters , that deep down they are still children faced with all kinds of dangers and evils beyond their possibilities.

Thus, the main mechanics will go through avoiding direct combat, as well as sharpening our ingenuity to try to create distractions or small traps that help us avoid these dangers in a stealthy way.

Although without a doubt, if there is something to highlight about this game, it is its narrative. And it is a story of great depth that will not only catch us from the first minute, but will make us suffer and rejoice together with the characters, through a really deep and emotional adventure.

Finally, mention that the free version of A Plague Tale: Innocence offered for PS Plus users will be only available for PS5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4)

The latest installment of this successful FPS, and the first game in the series to completely dispense with the single-player campaign mode. And it is that it is the first COD focused exclusively on its multiplayer modes, including the recurring competitive modes, its now classic survival mode with zombies, and Blackout, predecessor of Call of Duty: Warzone and the first contact of the franchise with the battle royale, which is still active.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds (PS4)

A different installment of the classic fighting games, which substitutes realistic graphics for an animation aesthetic, and a crazy and frantic arcade-style title in which the favorite WWE legends and superstars will be able to even use special abilities that will make our punches are charged with fire.

