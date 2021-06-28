INNN certifies doctors from Liga MX for treatment of concussions

After what happened with Raúl Jiménez in the Premier League, most of the leagues in the world began to become aware of the blows to the head and their severity, and Liga MX was no exception, as it trained the doctors of all clubs in this area.

Through an official statement, the MX League reported that doctors from the first clubs, Liga de Expansión MX, Liga MX Femenil and Selección Mexicana, received certification from the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery of the Federal Ministry of Health, in the Concussion Protocol.

This course was carried out so that in the meetings of any category of Mexican soccer there is at least one doctor who can evaluate the players in case they suffer a blow to the head, determining if they can continue or not and the procedure to follow in each case.

“With a view to the next soccer season that will start in July, and with the aim of preventing and containing risks to the health of soccer players, the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery of the Federal Ministry of Health certified today 74 sports doctors in the management of concussions.

In the Auditorium of the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery ‘Manuel Velasco’, the certification course on the Concussion Protocol was carried out, for doctors of all categories of the LIGA BBVA MX, following the FIFA circular sent to all the Federations that comprise it in December of last year and in compliance with the mandate of the last Ordinary General Assembly.

The course was attended by 74 doctors from the different Clubs of the LIGA BBVA MX, LIGA BBVA Expansión MX and LIGA BBVA MX Femenil and National Teams. “

