#InnerSessions continues with its musical sessions with the NGO Aldeas Infantiles SOS and announces the music program for its 4th week. Far from the concept of free music through the network, the musicians who participate in the cartel stand in solidarity with this collective confinement motivated by the coronavirus crisis, offering us some music. We transform that value in favor of the important task that the NGO is carrying out at the moment.

The #InnerSessions were born several weeks ago. They have given us unique moments from their homes Andrea Motis, Tontxu, Adrià Sala (The Sticker), Molina Molina, Paco Cifuentes, and a long etcetera … From the beginning the organization has opted for varied, quality music, serving different genres and musical styles. This week’s lineup features five great musicians with very different proposals but who share an exquisite musical taste with each other. It is also confirmed that there will be a 5th week of programming, from April 27 to May 1.

For #InnerSessions it is essential to make the work of SOS Children’s Villages visible. The organization is focused on guaranteeing the physical and emotional well-being of the 6,072 children and youth it serves in our country, especially since the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 outbreak was declared. Villages has been forced to suspend the physical presence of children and their families in some of its prevention programs. Likewise, the organization continues to carry out in person and remotely all the psychological and therapeutic interventions that cannot be postponed. The objective is to provide resources for children to experience this situation in a positive family environment and as normally as possible.

All concerts can be followed live from the Instagram account @innerciaspain and from those of the artists themselves. The schedule for the week of April 20 is:

Monday, April 20 – 8:00 p.m. – DANI MÁRQUEZ @danimarquezmusic

Tuesday April 21 – 8pm – RITA PAYÉS @ritapayesroma

Wednesday April 22 – 6pm – DANI FLACO @daniflaco

Thursday 23 April – 8pm – NOELIA FRANCO @soynoeliafranco

Friday 24th April – 8pm – MARA BARROS @marabarros

