The Penitentiary System will distribute 27 thousand pesos a month to groups of 20 inmates who work and at the same time train within the prisons, the Government Secretariat of Mexico City announced. AMLO reiterates: if there is a regrowth they would postpone economic recovery

“With an average of 20 participants in the training to carry out activities to improve green and urban areas, exerting an expense of 27,104 pesos per month,” states the notice of the program presented this Wednesday in the Official Gazette of Mexico City.

The social program called Public Utility Activities seeks to facilitate social reintegration and the participants must meet a series of requirements.

Read: SHCP: Austerity will not affect human rights

Read: Control what your children see on the internet, check these apps

“The Head of the Training Office for the job, will prepare a fortnightly list of aid delivery for people deprived of their liberty who will receive financial aid, according to the budget assigned and prorated for the fortnightly period, attaching control of assistance, “he says.

Interns prepare mouthguards

In order to protect themselves from the coronavirus and pay for their expenses within the five detention centers in Mexico City, people deprived of liberty prepared face masks to supply different instances of the CDMX Government.

The government secretary of the capital, Icela Rodríguez, indicated that since March 2, people registered at the sewing workshop began with the development of these masks, which are indicated for the use of those who suffer from respiratory diseases.

He reported that the persons deprived of liberty make a total of 2,000 pieces a day in the women’s centers for Social Reintegration in Santa Martha and Tepepan, the Santa Martha Penitentiary, as well as in the North and South Men’s remand prisons.

He explained that this action is part of the Hazme Valer: Penitentiary products program, so the materials used are of quality and have the established standards for mouthguards, since antibacterial polypropylene fabric, 100% Polyester and are packaged in biodegradable polyseed bags.

.