Until seven weeks after the first Covid-19 case was announced in Nicaragua, on March 18, 2020, the first protection measures assumed by prison officials were glimpsed in the Jorge Navarro Penitentiary System, known as La Modelo. , which, according to testimonies of common inmates, made them know that “the thing was ugly.”

A common inmate who we will call Juan for security told LA PRENSA, via text message, that between March and April, if it had not been because several of them have cell phones and family visits, they would not have known that the Covid-19 was dramatically advancing in the country.

“They took us all out to a supposed five-minute seminar just to tell us where the virus came from and that here in Nicaragua there was none of that, that was about a month and a half ago,” Juan explained to LA PRENSA.

However, the reality shown to the prisoners was contrary to what was publicly handled a month and a half ago about the advance of the Covid-19 in the country, since the Ministry of Health (Minsa) until May 1 already recognized 14 positive cases and four deaths. However, it was an abysmally different report from that recorded by the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, which already warned of 431 suspected cases and 86 deceased people with symptoms of Covid-19.

Mandatory quarantine

In mid-May, according to Juan, most of the prisoners started to get sick. They had the flu, high fever, cough, and many even showed difficulty breathing. However, they did not receive medical attention until they showed improvement.

“They only gave us five acetaminophen, nothing more,” said Juan.

Some of the most affected galleries were 7, 9 and 5, according to the testimony of the inmates who spoke with LA PRENSA. The inmates assure that they knew that most of them had symptoms of Covid-19.

Prisoners claim that they live in overcrowded conditions and it is difficult to keep distance from their cellmates. Photo: Óscar Navarrete personal archive.

“Everyone was lying, without strength, sick and without drugs, because here they said there were no drugs. It was something very hard, but there the one who had and was improving gave to the one who was worse and thus we were all supporting each other, they practically left us to the law of the endurance that survives, ”said another prisoner whom we will call José.

The April Victims Association (AVA) has been denouncing in recent weeks that at least 30 of the more than 90 political prisoners have presented symptoms similar to those caused by Covid-19.

Yaqueline Díaz, sister of the political prisoner Luis Carlos Valle, affirmed that his relative is one of those who has presented symptoms and it was until a week ago that he was taken to Legal Medicine, despite the fact that since early May he complained of fever, cough and difficulty to breathe.

Measures

Relatives of political prisoners have been the first to denounce the lack of measures. Díaz explained that it was until two weeks ago that in the prison they began to put buckets of water “that everyone touches and dirties” in the two checkpoints, so that people wash their hands. In addition, they are taking their temperature and are limited to only one person per biweekly visit.

The political prisoner Luis Carlos Valle has been unjustly imprisoned for two years, according to his relatives. Photo: Courtesy / LA PRENSA.

Juan also explained that since many became ill they noticed that so many officials no longer approached the gallery, which can house between 700 and 800 prisoners, who live practically overcrowded.

“Four officials who passed without masks after we got sick began using and put them in here as quarantined,” said Juan.

The inmates detailed that within each gallery there is an approximate of 50 cells and in the prison they began to restrict the opening to only one cell per gallery, but only to “do the work of the same gallery.”

“Only one cell opens in the gallery for the works of the same, when before they opened 10 cells. Officials have stopped entering and we know that many have posted their resignations, but they are not accepted. Our situation is worse because we are in their hands and now we cannot even take hours of sun, “said José.

Some common inmates have chosen to clean their cells with the few cleaning products that allow them to enter the prison to reduce the sources of contagion of the Covid-19. Photo: Óscar Navarrete personal archive.

In the last two weeks, inmates have also noticed that after their visits there are not as many officials as before, they do not touch them or force them to undress, they take their temperature and let them pass. In addition, “miraculously” they have allowed the entry of alcohol gel and face masks.

“Now, about a week or two ago, they let gel alcohol pass through, but only one small bottle per inmate, and the cloth masks, but they do not let us pass enough cleaning products or to disinfect the cell,” said Juan.

The inmates now remain locked in their cells of approximately four meters wide by four meters long, where the prison places between 15 and 20 deprived of liberty.

“We are all locked in the cells, nor the cells of evangelicals or Catholics go outside. Everyone is locked up, only the one who is sick comes two officials and they take him away, if they are with the symptoms they come they take things out and we know that they take him to isolate him ”, Juan explained.

The dreaded 17-1

The common inmates pointed out that at least 20 of each gallery has been moved to module 17-1, “where all the coronavirus patients are.” Juan was one of those with symptoms of Covid-19, but he claims that he fought to stay in his cell because he knew that the place where they were isolated was the same or worse.

“For a week there have been 20 inmates in the gallery, seven of which we know were isolated in module 17-1, where all those who are sick with symptoms of coronavirus are, from here there are 20, but there it is calculated that there are about 100 sick inmates with high temperatures, but they don’t tell you what they have and they only isolate them, ”said Juan.

The inmates also pointed out that everyone who is taken to 17-1 “is completely incommunicado, visits are cut off, and the family member invents anything to avoid being seen.”

That is why, at present, in each cell many have begun to use their own preventive measures, although the prison has so far not given them any guidance. However, they have the problem that the rainy season has started and many of the cells have damaged the roof and the water is leaking.

“There are many cells where the rain gets into. Those who sleep downstairs are revealed because the water falls on them, about six sleep on the floor and the rest in a hammock, so many become ill again, ”explained Juan.

In addition, he assured that in the cell he shares with 14 other prisoners, they have taken the measure of washing the cell daily, contributing each of their water supplies, which are two buckets a day for each inmate.

The inmates explained that they have been in mandatory quarantine for a few weeks. Photo: Óscar Navarrete personal archive.

“What we do is wash the cells daily, we try to wash our hands and try not to be in the talk room or all crowded together, and less with nobody from outside another cell. In addition, each one has set aside his glass, his plate and his spoon ”, specified the prisoner.

Both inmates regretted that the galleries are not sent to disinfect by the prison authorities, they also pointed out that the water they receive is not enough in times of pandemic, since with two buckets of water they have to bathe, cook, wash clothes, wash their hands and now contribute to clean the cell.

The fear of those incarcerated is to become infected again and not have any kind of attention or how to make a call for help. They demand more constant medical attention, products to clean and disinfect cells, and that their relatives be allowed to enter more cleaning products and to be given more water.

They expose people to danger

The Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH), according to the lawyer Carla Sequeira, has received a complaint from the relatives of common prisoners who are concerned about the exposure of the inmates to contagion, due to the mismanagement of the Jorge Navarro Prison System.

“The Penitentiary System is a focus of infection. Unfortunately, the officials who should be in favor of guaranteeing the health of each of the people who are in these cells, are not doing it and maintain the same rules as before the pandemic, and is also one of those who later assumed measures even for their own officials, ”criticized Sequeira.

The lawyer and human rights defender recalled that people deprived of liberty lose civil rights, but “they maintain the fundamental rights that each and every person has, including life and health.”

That is why he warned that the negligence of penalties can perfectly be brought to legal action against their officials, since relatives can accuse them of exposing people to danger or of omitting a call for help.

In total, until October 2016, the Nicaraguan Ministry of the Interior (Migob) reported that 14,675 prisoners were housed in prisons of the National Penitentiary System (SPN) and by then capacity was exceeded.