Family members of inmates at several South Florida correctional facilities said exclusively that they are not receiving medical care within the prisons, are not socially detached, and are in subhuman conditions.

Anguished and with an uncertain future, Roberto Martínez does not know if COVID-19 will give him the opportunity to see his family again after 34 years in prison.

In a phone call from Glades Correctional Facility he said that “there are many infested, there are people with a fever of 106 and the only ones who are giving is Tylenol.”

Clinging to a photograph of her husband José, taken in 2012 when they married, Mercedes Deborah Reyes, receives not very encouraging news from Everglades Correctional Facility. “With regard to having symptoms I already have them, the permanent headache does not go away and I have a high fever.”

The Florida Coalition for Criminal Justice Reform asked Governor Ron DeSantis to release at-risk COVID-19 prisoners in the state.

“There are some 95,000 people in Florida prisons with severe overcrowding problems that make it impossible to practice social distancing,” they said in a statement.

Mercedes Deborah Reyes, José’s wife, assures that “the conditions are precarious, they are very bad, they do not have access to medicines or hot water, they do not have access to chlorine.”

“We do not have social distancing, we do not have the privilege of eating separately and being separated,” he says in a phone call.

It is estimated that to date 1,502 inmates are sick with Coronavirus, 12 have lost their lives and almost 250 employees are with the disease.

Ericka Carrillo, Roberto’s wife, explains that “sometimes they lock the phones, we cannot know about the relatives, we cannot call them by video, we are concerned about their health and every day the cases are growing more.”

From different prisons, Roberto Martínez and José Guilarte, are about to receive a parole to be released on parole, however the wait is eternal.

We tried to contact the Everglades Correctional Facility for the official version of this case, but have yet to hear back.

