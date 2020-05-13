A Nicaraguan “political prisoner” with symptoms of COVID-19, who had been reported missing, was found intubated on Tuesday in a Managua hospital, after several days of suffering respiratory problems, his relatives reported.

Uriel Pérez, who is part of the list of 93 “political prisoners” of President Daniel Ortega, should have been presented by the authorities of the National Penitentiary System this morning at the Managua Judicial Complex, to face a trial, but he was absent because he He was in critical condition at the German Nicaraguan Hospital, intended for those affected by the pandemic, his relatives reported.

“We are here in the German Hospital, we have just been informed that Uriel Pérez is here, he is intubated, they did not want to give information, but here we are, with this sad news, sharing it,” the family said this afternoon, in a message released in social networks.

Pérez was last seen last Saturday, while being taken unconscious from the “La Modelo” prison clinic, the largest in the country, after passing out from symptoms similar to those of COVID-19, according to the Association of April Victims (AVA).

Although the authorities of the National Penitentiary System knew that Pérez was in a critical condition, they never provided information about the “political prisoner” to his relatives, who left the Judicial Complex to look for him in various hospital centers, until he found his whereabouts.

“Once again the criminal state of Ortega is responsible for the cruelty against our young people, the great pain that our mothers are suffering is unfortunate,” added one of the relatives, while the inmate’s mother, Silvana Pérez, was crying uncontrollably.

ALARM FOR “POLITICAL PRISONERS”

The news of Pérez’s disappearance and his subsequent appearance, intubated in the hospital dedicated to patients with coronavirus, created alarm among the relatives of at least 93 “political prisoners” locked up after being identified as Ortega’s opponents.

One of those affected was Maritza Arce, mother of Michael Arce, one of the 23 “political prisoners” reported with conditions similar to those of CODIV-19.

“Please, Pope Francis, help us, to free our children. To the International Red Cross, to all the human rights lords, please help them, that our children leave soon, because they are going to die in there, free our children, please, they are innocent, “said Arce, between crying

Relatives of “political prisoners” argue that their lives should not be in danger in a crowded and unhealthy prison, because dissent is not punishable by Nicaraguan law.

The Government of Nicaragua recognizes 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 8 deaths, however, the independent Citizen Observatory COVID-19 counted until Monday at least 1,033 cases of contagion of the disease, with 188 deaths with similar symptoms.

Ortega, whom the opponents call “dictator”, has not put restrictions to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Nicaragua, and has only accepted some prevention measures, while promoting agglomeration activities, which are only attended by the Sandinistas.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh), and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), have advocated for the situation of convicts in Nicaragua, until now they have not been heard by Ortega.

.