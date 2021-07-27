Inmarsat will host its earth stations in Santander Teleport | News | Communications

Inmarsat has chosen Santander Teleport to house and maintain a new satellite access station (SAS) for the new Inmarsat-6 satellites, the first of which is scheduled to launch in late 2021.

The SAS will consist of one to13-meter Ka-band antenna and a second L-band antenna, as well as several scalable equipment racks, all housed in an area dedicated exclusively to Inmarsat. The antennas will begin providing services via the I-6-F2 satellite’s L-band and Ka-band Global Xpress payloads after their launch in 2022.

Santander Teleport will operate the facilities and will provide services of engineering and maintenance to ensure the proper functioning of the Inmarsat infrastructure hosted in the teleport and the services that depend on it.

“We are delighted by the trust that Inmarsat has placed in us and we will do our best to ensure that our new customer receives the best possible support,” he said. Carlos Raba, CEO of Santander Teleport. “The response we have received from Inmarsat is very positive. They have indicated to us that we have offered a very innovative and high value proposition, and we are looking forward to exceeding their expectations,” he adds.

Inmarsat will host its earth stations at Santander Teleport.

“Our I-6 satellites represent a key pillar in the continued expansion of our two world-leading mobile communications networks, offering L-band and Ka-band (Global Xpress) services to today’s mobility, government and IoT customers. and futures on land, sea and air, “he said Jerome Soumagne, Vice President of Networks, Inmarsat. “We are delighted to partner with Santander Teleport to host part of our critical ground infrastructure. Santander Teleport demonstrated solid and innovative skills throughout the acquisition process ”.