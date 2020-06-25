Inma Cuesta turns 40 this Thursday. The interpreter reaches this figure as round consolidated as one of the most valued and admired actresses in the country and with a professional career behind him with many moments of success. Among them, three nominations for the Goya Awards for his work in the films ‘La voz dormida’, ‘Tres boda de mas’ and ‘La novia’.

In addition, their interpretations in productions such as the series have also been highly applauded ‘Burning Madrid‘, where he has also worked María León. The actress has revealed a small part of how she celebrated her birthday on her Instagram profile.

Inma Cuesta has published a story where she has shown the cake that her sister Fátima Cuesta has made for her and that she herself has described as « pre-birthday cake ».